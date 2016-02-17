SE Asia Stocks-Singapore pulls back; Indonesia near week high on inflows

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets retreated, in line with Asia on Wednesday, with Singapore snapping a three-day rising streak after downbeat exports data in January, but foreign inflows helped bring Indonesian benchmark to a near one-week high. Losses in the region were led by Singapore, with the key Straits Times Index dropping 1.2 percent after a more than 4 percent rally in three sessions to Tuesday. Sentiment turned weak in part reflecting a larger-than-expected fall of 9.9 percent in non oil domestic exports in January while unfavourable earnings results weighed on shares such as United Overseas Bank. Indonesia's Jakarta composite index posted a modest 0.4 percent gain to 4,765.50, the highest close since Feb. 11. The overall stock market saw a net foreign buying worth 570 billion rupiah ($42.2 million), including a net purchase in shares of Astra International and Bank Rakyat Indonesia. Foreigners also bought Thai shares a net 2.9 billion baht ($81.41 million) and Malaysian stocks a net 33 million ringgit ($7.8 million), while selling stocks in the Philippines a net 629 million peso ($13.21 million). Asian shares slipped after two sessions of solid gains while oil prices swung higher as the market reconsidered the chances of a meaningful deal to restrict supply later in the year. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2613.79 2644.58 -1.16 Kuala Lumpur 1664.32 1664.99 -0.04 Bangkok 1288.47 1289.36 -0.07 Jakarta 4765.51 4745.00 +0.43 Manila 6756.82 6743.95 +0.19 Ho Chi Minh 547.05 548.05 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2613.79 2882.73 -9.33 Kuala Lumpur 1664.32 1692.51 -1.67 Bangkok 1288.47 1288.02 +0.03 Jakarta 4765.51 4593.00 +3.76 Manila 6756.82 6952.08 -2.81 Ho Chi Minh 547.05 579.03 -5.52 ($1 = 13,505.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 35.6200 baht) ($1 = 4.2125 ringgit) ($1 = 47.6000 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)