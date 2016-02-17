FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore pulls back; Indonesia near week high on inflows
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Financials
February 17, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore pulls back; Indonesia near week high on inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets retreated, in line with Asia on Wednesday, with
Singapore snapping a three-day rising streak after downbeat
exports data in January, but foreign inflows helped bring
Indonesian benchmark to a near one-week high.
    Losses in the region were led by Singapore, with the key
Straits Times Index dropping 1.2 percent after a more
than 4 percent rally in three sessions to Tuesday.
    Sentiment turned weak in part reflecting a
larger-than-expected fall of 9.9 percent in non oil domestic
exports in January while unfavourable earnings results weighed
on shares such as United Overseas Bank. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta composite index posted a modest
0.4 percent gain to 4,765.50, the highest close since Feb. 11.
    The overall stock market saw a net foreign buying worth 570
billion rupiah ($42.2 million), including a net purchase in
shares of Astra International and Bank Rakyat
Indonesia.
    Foreigners also bought Thai shares a net 2.9 billion
baht ($81.41 million) and Malaysian stocks a net 33
million ringgit ($7.8 million), while selling stocks in the
Philippines a net 629 million peso ($13.21 million).
    Asian shares slipped after two sessions of solid gains while
oil prices swung higher as the market reconsidered the chances
of a meaningful deal to restrict supply later in the year.
  
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2613.79       2644.58       -1.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1664.32       1664.99       -0.04
 Bangkok            1288.47       1289.36       -0.07
 Jakarta            4765.51       4745.00       +0.43
 Manila             6756.82       6743.95       +0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         547.05        548.05       -0.18
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2613.79       2882.73       -9.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1664.32       1692.51       -1.67
 Bangkok            1288.47       1288.02       +0.03
 Jakarta            4765.51       4593.00       +3.76
 Manila             6756.82       6952.08       -2.81
 Ho Chi Minh         547.05        579.03       -5.52
 ($1 = 13,505.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 35.6200 baht)
($1 = 4.2125 ringgit)
($1 = 47.6000 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
