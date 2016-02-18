FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on energy shares; Malaysia near 7-week high
February 18, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on energy shares; Malaysia near 7-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as energy shares rallied in line with global
oil prices, with Malaysia's key index touching a near seven-week
high after economic growth in the fourth quarter slightly
exceeded expectations. 
    Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 0.8 percent at
1,678.34, the highest level since Jan. 4. Shares of oil and gas
services firm Sapurakencana Petroleum jumped 5.3
percent, the biggest percentage gainer on the index.
    Malaysia's economy lost more momentum in the fourth quarter
but grew faster than market expectations, with domestic demand
helping to offset slumping oil and commodity prices.
 
    Singapore Straits Times Index jumped 1.8 percent as
Asian shares, measured by MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan, climbed 1.7 percent as
gains on crude oil helped improve risk sentiment. 
    In Bangkok, the SET index was up 0.6 percent at
1,296 at midday.
    The index broke above the key 1,300 level at one point, led
by shares of energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production
 which was up almost 4 percent.
    Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expected the index
to move in a range of 1,280-1,290, supported mainly by energy
stocks and after foreign investor-led buying of shares this
week. 
    "The high accumulation of Thai stocks by foreigners will
help regain investor confidence," the broker said.
    Indonesia rose 0.6 percent, hovering around the
highest level since Aug. 7. Investors were waiting for cues from
a central bank meeting later in the day when benchmark interest
rates are expected to be cut for the second time this year.
 
    Stocks in the Philippines extended gains for a fourth
day to the highest since Jan. 6. Vietnam advanced about 1
percent, at one point hitting the highest since mid-January.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
 Change at 0615 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2661.07       2613.79       +1.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1678.34       1664.32       +0.84
 Bangkok            1296.44       1288.47       +0.62
 Jakarta            4792.84       4765.51       +0.57
 Manila             6828.09       6756.82       +1.05
 Ho Chi Minh         552.44        547.05       +0.99
   

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
