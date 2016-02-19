FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls on banks; Thai index up ahead of holiday
February 19, 2016 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls on banks; Thai index up ahead of holiday

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Friday with the Indonesian benchmark hitting a
more than two-week closing low on weakness in banking shares,
while the Thai key stock index touched an 11-week high ahead of
a three-day weekend.
    The Jakarta composite index slipped 1.7 percent to
its lowest close since Feb. 4, ending the week 0.4 percent
lower, as Southeast Asia's worst performer.
    Banking shares led the losses, with heavyweight PT Bank
Rakyat Indonesia Tbk losing 4.6 percent and PT Bank
Negara Indonesia 6.4 percent on concerns about a cut
in interest margin, analysts said. 
    Bangkok's SET index gained nearly 2 percent to the
highest close since Dec. 4, taking its gains on the week to 3.4
percent, the biggest since early October.
    The market saw late buying in large caps, sending Siam
Cement up 5.1 percent and Kasikornbank 2.4
percent higher. The Thai stock market will be closed on Monday
for a public holiday.
    Most other markets in the region tracked Asia lower as a
rally in oil prices reversed and investors remained cautious
about the outlook of the global economy.  
    Singapore ended slightly lower, trimming gains on the
week to 4.6 percent, still the region's best performer. Malaysia
 and the Philippines reversed gains made on the
day before, closing with a weekly gain of 1.9 percent and 2.1
percent, respectively.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended slightly higher,
posting a gain of 1.7 percent on the week. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2656.87       2657.57       -0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1674.88       1680.02       -0.31
 Bangkok            1320.19       1294.59       +1.98
 Jakarta            4967.56       4778.79       -1.70
 Manila             6792.06       6848.87       -0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         554.03        552.49       +0.28
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2656.87       2882.73       -7.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1674.88       1692.51       -1.04
 Bangkok            1320.19       1288.02       +2.50
 Jakarta            4967.56       4593.00       +8.51
 Manila             6792.06       6952.08       -2.30
 Ho Chi Minh         554.03        579.03       -4.32
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

