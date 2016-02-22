FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed amid corporate earnings results
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed amid corporate earnings results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Monday amid corporate earnings results while
investors awaited a rush of industry surveys to take the pulse
of the global economy.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index gained 0.1
percent, led by resort and casino operator Genting Singapore
. Shares of Genting Singapore rose as much as 5.6
percent to their highest level since Jan. 5 after the company
reported higher-than-expected core profit after tax for 2015.   
 
    Hong Leong Investment Bank maintained its "buy" rating on
the stock, saying it expected the company's earnings to be less
volatile this year with the low base of 2015. 
    Singapore-based marine and offshore engineering firm
Sembcorp Marine Ltd fell 2.9 percent after closing at
its highest level in nearly seven weeks on Friday. 
    Malaysia and the Philippines were little
changed, while Indonesian stocks declined 0.1 percent.
    Indonesia's biggest lender by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk
, gained 1.3 percent ahead of its 2015 earnings results
on Tuesday. 
    Thailand is closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on 0438 GMT                                      
 Market              Current    Prev close   Pct move
 Singapore           2658.18        2656.87           0.1
 Kuala Lumpur        1675.28        1674.88          0.02
 Jakarta             4695.048       4697.56          -0.1
 Manila              6789.47        6792.06         -0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         557.98          554.03           0.7
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.