SE Asia Stocks-Range-bound; corporate earnings in focus

JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed in range-bound trade on Monday as companies report their earnings, while investors awaited a rush of industry surveys to take the pulse of the global economy. Singapore's key Straits Times Index closed 0.1 percent higher, led by resort and casino operator Genting Singapore. Shares of Genting Singapore gained 6.3 percent to their highest level since Jan. 4 after the company reported higher-than-expected core profit after tax for 2015. Hong Leong Investment Bank maintained its "buy" rating on the stock, saying it expected the company's earnings to be less volatile this year with the low base of 2015. Shares of Singapore's largest bank, DBS Group Holdings , fell 0.4 percent despite a 20 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit. The stock erased some of its 5.1 percent gain last week. Malaysia's stock index was little changed, while the Philippines fell 0.1 percent led by Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co which lost 3.3 percent. Indonesian stocks rose 0.2 percent. Among the biggest gainers in Jakarta was the country's biggest lender by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk. It gained 1.1 percent ahead of its 2015 earnings results on Tuesday. Thailand is closed on Monday for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct move Singapore 2660.65 2656.87 0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1674.59 1674.88 -0.02 Jakarta 4708.62 4697.56 0.24 Manila 6783.08 6792.06 -0.13 Ho Chi Minh 560.71 554.03 1.20 Change on year Market Current Prev close Pct move Singapore 2660.65 2882.73 -7.70 Kuala Lumpur 1674.59 1692.51 -1.06 Jakarta 4708.62 4593.008 2.52 Manila 6783.08 7230.57 -6.19 Ho Chi Minh 560.71 579.03 -3.16 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)