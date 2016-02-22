FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Range-bound; corporate earnings in focus
#Financials
February 22, 2016 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Range-bound; corporate earnings in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed in range-bound trade on Monday as companies report
their earnings, while investors awaited a rush of industry
surveys to take the pulse of the global economy.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index closed 0.1
percent higher, led by resort and casino operator Genting
Singapore. Shares of Genting Singapore gained 6.3
percent to their highest level since Jan. 4 after the company
reported higher-than-expected core profit after tax for 2015.   
 
    Hong Leong Investment Bank maintained its "buy" rating on
the stock, saying it expected the company's earnings to be less
volatile this year with the low base of 2015. 
    Shares of Singapore's largest bank, DBS Group Holdings
, fell 0.4 percent despite a 20 percent jump in
fourth-quarter profit. The stock erased some of its 5.1 percent
gain last week. 
    Malaysia's stock index was little changed, while the
Philippines fell 0.1 percent led by Metropolitan Bank and
Trust Co which lost 3.3 percent. 
    Indonesian stocks rose 0.2 percent. Among the
biggest gainers in Jakarta was the country's biggest lender by
assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk. It gained 1.1 percent
ahead of its 2015 earnings results on Tuesday. 
    Thailand is closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day                                     
 Market              Current  Prev close  Pct move
 Singapore           2660.65     2656.87       0.14
 Kuala Lumpur        1674.59     1674.88      -0.02
 Jakarta             4708.62     4697.56       0.24
 Manila              6783.08     6792.06      -0.13
 Ho Chi Minh          560.71      554.03       1.20
 Change on year                                    
 Market              Current  Prev close  Pct move
 Singapore           2660.65     2882.73      -7.70
 Kuala Lumpur        1674.59     1692.51      -1.06
 Jakarta             4708.62    4593.008       2.52
 Manila              6783.08     7230.57      -6.19
 Ho Chi Minh          560.71      579.03      -3.16
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
