SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Singapore index near 6-week high
February 23, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most higher; Singapore index near 6-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets eked out small gains on Tuesday, with Singapore's key
index hitting a near six-week high after inflation data for
January but Indonesia benchmark retreated amid foreign-led
selling in banking shares.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index traded up 0.5 percent
at 2,674.64, touching 2,717.36 at one point, its highest since
Jan. 13.
    Data showed the city-state's core inflation gauge rose 0.4
percent in January from a year earlier, the fastest pace in four
months. 
    Shares of DBS Group Holding, the most actively
traded, gained 0.7 percent reflecting a better-than-expected
quarterly profit released on Monday. 
    Jakarta composite index shed 0.7 percent, led down
by a 3.4 percent drop in shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia
 as concerns about loan growth outlook of the banking
sector lingered. 
    In Bangkok, the SET index was up 0.6 percent at
midday, hovering around the highest since Dec. 4, extending the
gains last week when a rise in crude prices lifted sentiment of
risk assets.
    "Market gains today might be limited by investors' concerns
about the Chinese economy, renewed possibility of Fed raising
rates this year and whether oil prices really bottomed," said
strategists at broker Asia Wealth Securities in a report.
    Malaysia's key index, which trimmed some of its
early gains, saw the gauge hitting the highest since Jan. 4.
Stocks in the Philippines rebounded from the weakness on
Monday while Vietnam advanced 0.8 percent, led by banks.
 
    Asian shares, as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2
percent from a seven-week high as the oil price rally that
boosted global equity markets reversed. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0550 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2674.64       2660.65       +0.53
 Kuala Lumpur       1683.50       1674.59       +0.53
 Bangkok            1328.03       1320.19       +0.59
 Jakarta            4675.54       4708.62       -0.70
 Manila             6815.93       6783.08       +0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         564.93        560.71       +0.75
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
