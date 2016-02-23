FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up on inflows, earnings; Indonesia falls on bank selling
February 23, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up on inflows, earnings; Indonesia falls on bank selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets posted modest gains on Tuesday, helped by foreign
inflows and selective buying in a reporting season, but
Indonesia hit a near three-week closing low after the
government's downbeat view on interest rates.
    Jakarta composite index dropped 1.2 percent to
4,654.05, the lowest close since Feb. 3.
    Banking stocks were actively traded, led by a 3.42 percent
drop in Bank Rakyat Indonesia, after the country's
chief economic minister said the government has asked the
central bank to consider rate cuts and help drive banks' lending
rates lower. 
    Bank Mandiri declined 1.6 percent before it
reported after market close a slightly higher-than-expected net
profit for the fiscal year 2015.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index rose for a second
day, up 0.4 percent at a near six-week closing peak. Shares of
DBS Group Holdings, the most actively traded, was up
0.5 percent, reflecting strong results on Monday. 
    Malaysia added 0.2 percent after a flat session the
previous day and Thai stocks advanced 0.4 percent to
around 2-1/2 month closing high, with foreigners buying a net 95
million ringgit ($22.6 million) and 950 million baht ($26.5
million), respectively.
    The Philippines reversed Monday's weak session and
Vietnam posted a fourth straight gain to the highest
since Jan. 12. 
    Investors in most part remained cautious, with Malaysia and
the Philippines seeing trading volumes below a 30-day average,
as a retreat in global oil prices capped risk appetite in Asia.
 
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2672.07       2660.65       +0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1677.28       1674.59       +0.16
 Bangkok            1325.79       1320.19       +0.42
 Jakarta            4654.05       4708.62       -1.16
 Manila             6819.34       6783.08       +0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         561.28        560.71       +0.10
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2672.07       2882.73       -7.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1677.28       1692.51       -0.90
 Bangkok            1325.79       1288.02       +2.93
 Jakarta            4654.05       4593.00       +1.33
 Manila             6819.34       6952.08       -1.91
 Ho Chi Minh         561.28        579.03       -3.07
 ($1 = 35.7300 baht)
($1 = 4.1980 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

