SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional decline; oil dents sentiment
February 24, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional decline; oil dents sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Wednesday, with the Singapore benchmark suffering
its worst drop in more than a month after the release of
fourth-quarter economic data, while volatility in global oil
prices dented risk sentiment in Asia.
    The Straits Times Index dropped 1.95 percent, its
biggest single-day loss since Jan. 20, after
better-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter, but
the key manufacturing sector showed signs of weakness.
 
    Malaysia hit an over-one-week closing low after the
inflation rate in January surged to its fastest level in nearly
two years. The Philippines retreated after weak import
data in December and ahead of a public holiday on Thursday.
    Bangkok's SET index closed at a near-three-month
peak, Jakarta's composite index edged slightly higher
and Vietnam climbed 1.2 percent.
    Foreign investors sold shares in most markets, led by a net
343 billion rupiah ($25.59 million) worth of Indonesian stocks,
Thomson Reuters data showed. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2619.96       2672.07       -1.95
 Kuala Lumpur       1664.17       1677.28       -0.78
 Bangkok            1331.93       1325.79       +0.46
 Jakarta            4657.72       4654.05       +0.08
 Manila             6769.26       6819.34       -0.73
 Ho Chi Minh         568.04        561.28       +1.20
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2619.96       2882.73       -9.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1664.17       1692.51       -1.67
 Bangkok            1331.93       1288.02       +3.41
 Jakarta            4657.72       4593.00       +1.41
 Manila             6769.26       6952.08       -2.63
 Ho Chi Minh         568.04        579.03       -1.90
 ($1 = 4.2150 ringgit)
($1 = 13,405.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 47.6700 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

