SE Asia Stocks-Little changed; Thai weak trade data prompts profit-taking
February 25, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Little changed; Thai weak trade data prompts profit-taking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were little changed on Thursday as investors fretted over the
volatility in global oil prices, with  stocks in Thailand nearly
erasing early gains after data showed exports for January came
worse than expected.
    Bangkok's key SET index traded a tad up 0.1 percent
amid selling in rallying shares, including banks such as Siam
Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank.
    Thai customs-cleared trade exports for January contracted
8.9 percent from a year earlier versus economist forecasts in a
Reuters poll of a 7.1 percent drop, with the fall in imports for
the month also larger than expected. 
    "Weak trade data could upset near-term sentiment but any
impact would be limited because this has been largely priced
in," said broker Krungsri Securities in a report.
    Key indexes in Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia hovered in a positive territory while Vietnam
 drifted into negative territory. 
    Stocks in Asia as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3
percent. 
    Crude prices dipped as strong U.S. gasoline demand failed to
counter downward pressure from global overproduction that has
left storage facilities swelling with unsold oil. 
    Singapore's oil-related stocks fell, reflecting weak
fundamentals and concerns about companies taking impairments on
their assets, said broker NRA Capital in a report. Sembcorp
Marine Ltd dropped 3.8 percent, among top losers.
    The Philippines' stock market was closed for a public
holiday, reopening on Friday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0447 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2622.16       2619.96       +0.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1665.24       1664.17       +0.06
 Bangkok            1333.24       1331.93       +0.10
 Jakarta            4664.60       4657.72       +0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         566.64        568.04       -0.25
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

