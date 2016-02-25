SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weak as China stocks tumble

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as a plunge in Chinese stocks and weak global oil market spurred late selling, but the Thai benchmark eked out modest gains, helped by selective buying in dividend-yielding stocks. The key SET index inched up 0.11 percent. It fell in early trading after data showed the country's exports contracted more than expected in January in the face of sluggish global demand and China's slowdown. Among winners, Bangkok Bank posted its eighth straight session of gains with a 1.5 percent jump, partly reflecting an attractive dividend yield. The Jakarta composite index ended flat after the central bank said it had room to cut its benchmark policy rate further. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam all finished the day lower in line with Asia , with a fall in global oil prices keeping investors in the region edgy. Fund flows in the region were mixed amid expectations of a possible delay in interest rate hikes in the United States due to weak U.S. economic data. Malaysia and Thailand saw net foreign buying worth 120 million ringgit ($28.46 million) and 115 million baht ($3.22 million), respectively, while Indonesia witnessed a net foreign selling of 23.8 billion rupiah ($1.78 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. The Philippine stock market was closed for a public holiday, reopening on Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2603.40 2619.96 -0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1658.16 1664.17 -0.36 Bangkok 1333.42 1331.93 +0.11 Jakarta 4658.32 4657.72 +0.01 Ho Chi Minh 562.82 568.04 -0.92 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2603.40 2882.73 -9.69 Kuala Lumpur 1658.16 1692.51 -2.03 Bangkok 1333.42 1288.02 +3.52 Jakarta 4658.32 4593.00 +1.42 Manila -- 6952.08 -2.63 Ho Chi Minh 562.82 579.03 -2.80 ($1 = 4.2160 ringgit) ($1 = 13,406.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 35.6800 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)