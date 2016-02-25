FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weak as China stocks tumble
February 25, 2016 / 10:42 AM / in 2 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weak as China stocks tumble

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Thursday as a plunge in Chinese stocks and weak
global oil market spurred late selling, but the Thai benchmark
eked out modest gains, helped by selective buying in
dividend-yielding stocks.
    The key SET index inched up 0.11 percent. It fell in
early trading after data showed the country's exports contracted
more than expected in January in the face of sluggish global
demand and China's slowdown. 
    Among winners, Bangkok Bank posted its eighth
straight session of gains with a 1.5 percent jump, partly
reflecting an attractive dividend yield. 
    The Jakarta composite index ended flat after the
central bank said it had room to cut its benchmark policy rate
further. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam
 all finished the day lower in line with Asia
, with a fall in global oil prices keeping
investors in the region edgy.  
    Fund flows in the region were mixed amid expectations of a
possible delay in interest rate hikes in the United States due
to weak U.S. economic data.
    Malaysia and Thailand saw net foreign buying worth 120
million ringgit ($28.46 million) and 115 million baht ($3.22
million), respectively, while Indonesia witnessed a net foreign
selling of 23.8 billion rupiah ($1.78 million), stock exchange
and Thomson Reuters data showed.
    The Philippine stock market was closed for a public
holiday, reopening on Friday.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2603.40       2619.96       -0.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1658.16       1664.17       -0.36
 Bangkok            1333.42       1331.93       +0.11
 Jakarta            4658.32       4657.72       +0.01
 Ho Chi Minh         562.82        568.04       -0.92
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2603.40       2882.73       -9.69
 Kuala Lumpur       1658.16       1692.51       -2.03
 Bangkok            1333.42       1288.02       +3.52
 Jakarta            4658.32       4593.00       +1.42
 Manila                --         6952.08       -2.63
 Ho Chi Minh         562.82        579.03       -2.80
 ($1 = 4.2160 ringgit)
($1 = 13,406.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 35.6800 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

