SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Indonesia lead gains as focus shifts to G20 meeting
February 26, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Indonesia lead gains as focus shifts to G20 meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday, with key indexes in Singapore and Indonesia
climbing almost 2 percent, as China's stock markets rebounded
and investors in Asia shifted focus to a gathering of G20
policymakers in Shanghai. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 1.8 percent,
recovering from two days of falls and trimming losses on the
week to 0.3 percent. The city-state's better-than-expected
factory output in January also lifted sentiment. 
    Jakarta composite index advanced 1.6 percent as
foreign investors bought bank stocks such as Bank Rakyat
Indonesia and Bank Central Asia. It finished
the week up 0.7 percent amid mixed regional performances.
    Vietnam was an outperformer on the week, notching up
a gain of 2.2 percent while Thailand jumped 1.7 percent.
Malaysia fell 0.6 percent on the week and the
Philippines posted a loss of 0.3 percent.
    Fund flows for the week were volatile. Malaysia and Thailand
posted a weekly inflow worth a net 225 million ringgit ($53.48
million) and 1.1 billion baht ($30.86 million), stock exchange
data showed.
    The Philippines saw a net outflow for the week of 1.2
billion peso ($25.26 million), followed by Indonesia's net
weekly outflow of 298 billion rupiah ($22.30 million).
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2649.38       2603.40       +1.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.44       1658.16       +0.32
 Bangkok            1343.07       1333.42       +0.72
 Jakarta            4733.15       4658.32       +1.61
 Manila             6771.30       6769.26       +0.03
 Ho Chi Minh         566.11        562.82       +0.58
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2649.38       2882.73       -8.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.44       1692.51       -1.72
 Bangkok            1343.07       1288.02       +4.27
 Jakarta            4733.15       4593.00       +3.05
 Manila             6771.30       6952.08       -2.60
 Ho Chi Minh         566.11        579.03       -2.23
 ($1 = 4.2070 ringgit)
($1 = 35.6500 baht)
($1 = 47.5150 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,365.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

