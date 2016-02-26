SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Indonesia lead gains as focus shifts to G20 meeting

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, with key indexes in Singapore and Indonesia climbing almost 2 percent, as China's stock markets rebounded and investors in Asia shifted focus to a gathering of G20 policymakers in Shanghai. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 1.8 percent, recovering from two days of falls and trimming losses on the week to 0.3 percent. The city-state's better-than-expected factory output in January also lifted sentiment. Jakarta composite index advanced 1.6 percent as foreign investors bought bank stocks such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Central Asia. It finished the week up 0.7 percent amid mixed regional performances. Vietnam was an outperformer on the week, notching up a gain of 2.2 percent while Thailand jumped 1.7 percent. Malaysia fell 0.6 percent on the week and the Philippines posted a loss of 0.3 percent. Fund flows for the week were volatile. Malaysia and Thailand posted a weekly inflow worth a net 225 million ringgit ($53.48 million) and 1.1 billion baht ($30.86 million), stock exchange data showed. The Philippines saw a net outflow for the week of 1.2 billion peso ($25.26 million), followed by Indonesia's net weekly outflow of 298 billion rupiah ($22.30 million). For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2649.38 2603.40 +1.77 Kuala Lumpur 1663.44 1658.16 +0.32 Bangkok 1343.07 1333.42 +0.72 Jakarta 4733.15 4658.32 +1.61 Manila 6771.30 6769.26 +0.03 Ho Chi Minh 566.11 562.82 +0.58 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2649.38 2882.73 -8.09 Kuala Lumpur 1663.44 1692.51 -1.72 Bangkok 1343.07 1288.02 +4.27 Jakarta 4733.15 4593.00 +3.05 Manila 6771.30 6952.08 -2.60 Ho Chi Minh 566.11 579.03 -2.23 ($1 = 4.2070 ringgit) ($1 = 35.6500 baht) ($1 = 47.5150 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 13,365.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)