February 29, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed in range-bound trade; economic data in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed in range-bound trade on Monday as investors shifted
focus to monthly economic data to gauge the health of the
region, with weak sentiment in Asia capping risk appetite.
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was up 0.4
percent at a near-one-week high of 2,660.07.
    Banks were actively traded, led by a 0.4 percent rise in
United Overseas Bank, after the city-state said total
bank lending in January rose from December as business loans to
manufacturers and financial institutions increased. 
    Singapore is on track for a gain of about 1 percent this
month, in line with positive performances by most other
sharemarkets, bringing in foreign inflows again after the
outflows in January.
    The Thai SET index reversed the previous week's
rally, slipping 0.3 percent, after a worse-than-expected fall in
industrial output in January due to the impact of weak global
and domestic demand. 
    Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities sees limited market
downside ahead of a set of January economic data later in the
day. 
    "If Thailand's economic numbers for January continue to
recover, especially those relating to government investment and
domestic consumption, we see less chance of a 2016 earnings and
target price downgrade in the next phase," its report said.
    The Thai index is set to notch up a monthly gain of nearly 3
percent, almost as much as Indonesia, both lifted by foreign-led
buying. Vietnam is poised to lead gains in the region with a 4
percent rise during February. 
    Malaysia and Indonesia will be releasing money supply data
in January later in the day.  
    Asian stocks were off to a cautious start after a weekend
meeting of the Group of 20 economic policymakers ended with no
new coordinated action to spur global growth and solid U.S. data
revived expectations of a U.S. rate hike before year-end.
 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0538 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2660.07       2649.38       +0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1656.77       1663.44       -0.40
 Bangkok            1338.94       1343.07       -0.31
 Jakarta            4756.13       4733.15       +0.49
 Manila             6760.18       6771.30       -0.16
 Ho Chi Minh         564.10        566.11       -0.36
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
