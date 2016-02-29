FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks, Indonesia lead Feb gains
February 29, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks, Indonesia lead Feb gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday after a raft of monthly economic data and
weak sentiment in Asia, with Thai stocks snapping a six-day
winning streak after January data pointed to a fall in
consumption and factory output. 
    The key SET index ended down 0.8 percent, advancing
2.4 percent on the month. Investors cashed in on shares that
have seen recent upswings such as Advanced Info Service
, taking it down 2 percent after a rally last week to
a more than two-month high.
    Thai industrial output contracted a worse-than-expected 3.3
percent in January while private consumption slipped amid weak
global and domestic demand. 
    Foreign investors bought a net 492 million baht ($13.8
million) in February after net selling in January of 8 billion
baht ($224.53 million), stock exchange data showed.
    A return of fund flows to the region also led to a rebound
of stocks in Indonesia, bringing the Jakarta composite index
 0.8 percent higher at a more than one-week high. It
rallied 3.4 percent on the month, the region's best performer.
    Singapore extended gains for a second session, up 0.7
percent on the day and 1.4 percent on the month. The city-state
posted a rise in total bank lending in January, lifting
sentiment in banking stocks.
    Others in the region had mixed performances in February,
with Vietnam up 2.6 percent while the Philippines 
and Malaysia both posted modest losses on the month.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2666.51       2649.38       +0.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1654.75       1663.44       -0.52
 Bangkok            1332.37       1343.07       -0.80
 Jakarta            4770.95       4733.15       +0.80
 Manila             6671.04       6771.30       -1.48
 Ho Chi Minh         559.37        566.11       -1.19
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2666.51       2882.73       -7.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1654.75       1692.51       -2.23
 Bangkok            1332.37       1288.02       +3.44
 Jakarta            4770.95       4593.00       +3.87
 Manila             6671.04       6952.08       -4.04
 Ho Chi Minh         559.37        579.03       -3.40
 ($1 = 35.6300 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

