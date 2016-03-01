FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most up after China's monetary easing; Thai stocks retreat
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 1, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up after China's monetary easing; Thai stocks retreat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose in line with Asia on Tuesday as China's monetary
easing bolstered risk sentiment but stocks in Thailand erased
early gains after a fall in February inflation and on caution
over interest rate direction.
    Thai SET index was slightly lower at midday at
1,331.93, extending its weakness from Monday, when technical-led
selling ended the market's six straight days of gains.
    Investors sold recent gainers such as Advanced Info Service
 after data showed annual headline consumer prices
fell again in February due to lower oil prices, giving the
central bank leeway to cut interest rates. 
    Brokers said global easing environment lent support.
    "We expect the SET index to stay range-bound despite
continued profit taking, supported by optimism the ECB would
extend QE following negative inflation data," strategists at
broker Krungsri Securities said in a report. 
    Stocks in Singapore rose for a third day, adding 0.3
percent to a one-week high. Malaysia, the Philippines
 and Vietnam rebounded from a decline on the day
before while Indonesia retreated after early gains.
    Asian shares climbed 1 percent after China's
central bank announced a 50 basis point cut in banks' reserve
requirement ratio and downbeat manufacturing and service surveys
raised hopes of additional measures. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0650 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2675.10       2666.51       +0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1664.13       1654.75       +0.57 
 Bangkok            1331.93       1332.37       -0.03
 Jakarta            4770.47       4770.95       -0.02 
 Manila             6718.49       6671.04       +0.71
 Ho Chi Minh         565.65        559.37       +1.12
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.