SE Asia Stocks-Rise on China stimulus; S'pore hits near 7-wk closing high
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 1, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on China stimulus; S'pore hits near 7-wk closing high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved in Asia following
China's monetary easing, with Singapore hitting a near
seven-week closing high, a day ahead of the release of
manufacturing output data for February. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index finished up 0.6
percent at 2,682.39, the highest close since Jan. 13. 
    Stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines both
reversed slides of the day before when they hit multi-week
closing lows. Vietnam also rebounded with energy shares
leading the pack.  
    Indonesia extended gains for a fifth day, adding 0.2
percent to a near one-month high.
    Thai stocks climbed 1 percent, recouping from losses
in the previous session. Shares of PTT Exploration and
Production, the most actively traded, jumped 5.9
percent as oil prices rose over 1 percent on Tuesday.
    In a report dated Feb. 29, Nomura said it had upgraded the
Thai stock market to 'neutral' from 'underweight', citing
cheaper valuations and some improvement in macro economic
indicators.
    Foreign fund flows were positive for most on the first
trading day of March. 
    Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philppines brought in net
foreign buying worth 65 million ringgit ($15.6 million), 227
billion rupiah ($17 million) and 503 million peso ($10.62
million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2682.39       2666.51       +0.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1670.82       1654.75       +0.97
 Bangkok            1346.95       1332.37       +1.09
 Jakarta            4779.98       4770.95       +0.19
 Manila             6729.53       6671.04       +0.88
 Ho Chi Minh         561.56        559.37       +0.39
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2682.39       2882.73       -6.95
 Kuala Lumpur       1670.82       1692.51       -1.28
 Bangkok            1346.95       1288.02       +4.58
 Jakarta            4779.98       4593.00       +4.07
 Manila             6729.53       6952.08       -3.20
 Ho Chi Minh         561.56        579.03       -3.02
 ($1 = 4.1650 ringgit)
($1 = 13,345.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 47.3750 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
