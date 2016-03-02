FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on inflows; Philippines gains most in 5 weeks
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 2, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on inflows; Philippines gains most in 5 weeks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Wednesday as foreign investors bought into beaten down
stocks on improved global risk appetite, with Philippines
posting its best gain in five weeks and the Thai index hitting a
more than 3-month peak.
    The Philippine composite index was up 2.3 percent,
its best single day increase since Jan. 27, with Megaworld Corp
 and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company 
leading the way on foreign investor-led buying.
    Thai SET index advanced 1.4 percent to 1,365.31, the
highest close since Nov. 26. It breached the key 1,350 level,
with trading volumes nearly two times a 30-day average, as
foreign investors turned net buyers for the first time in four
days.
    Among outperformers, Singapore's Straits Times Index 
climbed 1.7 percent to a near two-month high ahead of the
city-state's February factory activity data later in the day.
Asian shares rallied to two-month highs.  
    Attractive valuations across the region drew in equity
investors, brokers said
    Foreigners net bought Thai shares worth 3.6 billion baht
($101 million), 350 million ringgit ($84 million) worth
Malaysian stocks, 482 billion rupiah ($36 million) in Indonesian
equities, and 1 billion peso ($21.14 million) in the
Philippines, stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2726.96       2682.39       +1.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1691.03       1670.82       +1.21
 Bangkok            1365.31       1346.95       +1.36
 Jakarta            4836.19       4779.98       +1.18
 Manila             6882.45       6729.53       +2.27
 Ho Chi Minh         570.18        561.56       +1.54
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2726.96       2882.73       -5.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1691.03       1692.51       -0.09
 Bangkok            1365.31       1288.02       +6.00
 Jakarta            4836.19       4593.00       +5.29
 Manila             6882.45       6952.08       -1.00
 Ho Chi Minh         570.18        579.03       -1.53
 ($1 = 35.5500 baht)
($1 = 13,285.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.1600 ringgit)
($1 = 47.3120 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.