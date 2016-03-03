FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on strong Asia, oil prices; S'pore up 2 pct
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on strong Asia, oil prices; S'pore up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as strength in Asia and global oil prices
further lifted risk sentiment, with the Singapore benchmark
leading the way but caution remained over weak economic numbers
in the region.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index rallied 2 percent,
extending gains for a fifth session to the highest since Jan. 7.
Shares of DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corporation both jumped more than three
percent.
    Banking shares saw buying in high volumes on talks of
institutional buying, broker NRA Capital said in a midday
report. "Further unwinding in safe haven trades continued," it
added.
    Key economic indicators in the region remained weak, as
activity in Singapore's factories fell to the lowest level in
more than three years and Thai consumer confidence hit a
three-month low in February.  
    Thai SET index was up about 1 percent at midday
after touching the highest since late November. Brokers in
Bangkok said a stronger Thai baht could be supportive.
    "The market may extend with moderate gains on Thursday as
Asian inflows remain strong. Further rise in Thai baht, despite
a resilient US dollar index, is positive to inflows," KGI
Securities said in a report.
    Among the outperformers, the Philippine composite index
 climbed 1.3 percent after two days of gains boosted by
foreign inflows. Gains in Malaysia and Vietnam 
were relatively modest due to some quick profit-taking.
 
    Indonesia added 0.4 percent in its seventh straight
session of gains, taking its year-to-date gain to almost 10
percent in dollar terms, Asia's best performer.
    The rebound of Southeast Asian shares in February amid
foreign inflows and the strength in regional currencies also
brought other key stock indexes among top performers in Asia
this year.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0602 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2783.00       2726.96       +2.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1695.87       1691.03       +0.29
 Bangkok            1380.50       1365.31       +1.11
 Jakarta            4856.49       4836.19       +0.42
 Manila             6972.01       6882.45       +1.30
 Ho Chi Minh         570.67        570.18       +0.09
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.