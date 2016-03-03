FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore posts best gain in over 2 weeks; inflows lift others
March 3, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore posts best gain in over 2 weeks; inflows lift others

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Thursday, with Singapore posting its biggest
gain in more than two weeks and Philippine index touching over
two-month high, as upbeat data on U.S. jobs lifted sentiment in
Asia. 
    The key Straits Times Index jumped 2.2 percent, the
best single day rise since Feb. 15. Better risk sentiment in the
region prompted investors buying risky assets again despite data
showing activity in the city-state's factories fell in February.
    Thai stocks notched up about 1 percent gain in a
choppy session as weak consumer confidence data brought in some
profit taking. Indonesia, where consumer confidence
remained optimistic in February, gained slightly. 
    Philippine composite index advanced for a third day
to the highest close since Dec. 28, with inflows continuing for
a third day, stock exchange data showed. Vietnam erased
early losses to finish the day in positive
territory. 
    Malaysia, bucking the trend, was slightly down a day
after the index closed at a more than two-month closing high on
inflows. Malaysia's exports in January are expected to have
grown at a faster pace than the previous month. The data is due
out on Friday. 
    Foreign inflows to the region continued this month amid
strength in regional currencies, with net inflows of Thai shares
on Thursday worth 5.2 billion baht ($147 million) and Malaysia
worth 392 million ringgit ($95 million), data showed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2787.62       2726.96       +2.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1688.20       1691.03       -0.17
 Bangkok            1379.33       1365.31       +1.03
 Jakarta            4844.04       4836.19       +0.16
 Manila             6963.44       6882.45       +1.18
 Ho Chi Minh         570.39        570.18       +0.04
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2782.62       2882.73       -3.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1688.20       1692.51       -0.25
 Bangkok            1379.33       1288.02       +7.09
 Jakarta            4844.04       4593.00       +5.47
 Manila             6963.44       6952.08       +0.16
 Ho Chi Minh         570.39        579.03       -1.49
 ($1 = 35.5000 baht)
($1 = 4.1300 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

