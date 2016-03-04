FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rise ahead of U.S. jobs data; Singapore outperforms
March 4, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise ahead of U.S. jobs data; Singapore outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose along with Asia on Friday, with Singapore notching up best
weekly gain since October amid strength in the city-state's
currency, while the region advanced on the week as risk
sentiment in global markets improved.
    The key Straits Times Index climbed 1.8 percent on
the day and about 7 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's best
performer. The week's rally was led by banking shares such as
DBS Group Holdings in part due to valuations.
    The equities outperformance was in line with the Singapore
dollar which rose to its strongest in four months after
soft U.S. service sector employment data reinforced the view the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates only gradually.
    Global equities were in buoyant mood on Friday ahead of
closely followed monthly U.S. jobs data.  
    A rise in regional currencies, associated with foreign
inflows to stocks, also helped other sharemarkets turned more
positive this week.
    Stocks in Thailand and Indonesia posted a
weekly gain of more than 2 percent, with Malaysia, the
Philippines and Vietnam up more than 1 percent
each.
    The Thai stock market and Malaysia recorded relatively
substantial weekly net foreign buying worth 13 billion baht
($367 million) and 972 million ringgit ($237 million),
respectively, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.
    The overall stock market of Indonesia posted a weekly net
foreign inflow of 2.3 trillion rupiah ($175 million) and the
Philippines reported 1.4 billion peso ($29.86 million) inflows
on the week, data showed.
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2837.00       2787.62       +1.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1692.49       1688.20       +0.25
 Bangkok            1379.53       1379.33       +0.01
 Jakarta            4850.88       4844.03       +0.14
 Manila             6899.07       6963.44       -0.92
 Ho Chi Minh         573.65        570.39       +0.57
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2837.00       2882.73       -1.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1692.49       1692.51        0.00
 Bangkok            1379.53       1288.02       +7.10
 Jakarta            4850.88       4593.00       +5.61
 Manila             6899.07       6952.08       -0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         573.65        579.03       -0.93
 ($1 = 46.8800 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.1110 ringgit)
($1 = 13,130.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 35.4000 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

