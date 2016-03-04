SE Asia Stocks-Rise ahead of U.S. jobs data; Singapore outperforms

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose along with Asia on Friday, with Singapore notching up best weekly gain since October amid strength in the city-state's currency, while the region advanced on the week as risk sentiment in global markets improved. The key Straits Times Index climbed 1.8 percent on the day and about 7 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's best performer. The week's rally was led by banking shares such as DBS Group Holdings in part due to valuations. The equities outperformance was in line with the Singapore dollar which rose to its strongest in four months after soft U.S. service sector employment data reinforced the view the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates only gradually. Global equities were in buoyant mood on Friday ahead of closely followed monthly U.S. jobs data. A rise in regional currencies, associated with foreign inflows to stocks, also helped other sharemarkets turned more positive this week. Stocks in Thailand and Indonesia posted a weekly gain of more than 2 percent, with Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam up more than 1 percent each. The Thai stock market and Malaysia recorded relatively substantial weekly net foreign buying worth 13 billion baht ($367 million) and 972 million ringgit ($237 million), respectively, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. The overall stock market of Indonesia posted a weekly net foreign inflow of 2.3 trillion rupiah ($175 million) and the Philippines reported 1.4 billion peso ($29.86 million) inflows on the week, data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2837.00 2787.62 +1.77 Kuala Lumpur 1692.49 1688.20 +0.25 Bangkok 1379.53 1379.33 +0.01 Jakarta 4850.88 4844.03 +0.14 Manila 6899.07 6963.44 -0.92 Ho Chi Minh 573.65 570.39 +0.57 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2837.00 2882.73 -1.59 Kuala Lumpur 1692.49 1692.51 0.00 Bangkok 1379.53 1288.02 +7.10 Jakarta 4850.88 4593.00 +5.61 Manila 6899.07 6952.08 -0.76 Ho Chi Minh 573.65 579.03 -0.93 ($1 = 46.8800 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.1110 ringgit) ($1 = 13,130.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 35.4000 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)