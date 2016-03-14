SE Asia Stocks-Rise on Fed, inflows; Indonesia at near 8-month high

BANGKOK, March 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors shifted focus to key central bank meetings, with fund inflows continuing amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may not consider an interest rate hike at a meeting this week. Indonesia was an outperformer, with the benchmark Jakarta composite index up 1.3 percent at the highest close since July 23, 2015. Indonesia's central bank is set to meet on Thursday to review its monetary policy, with analysts in a Reuters poll nearly even split on whether Bank Indonesia will cut its key interest rate for a third time this year. Malaysia posted a net foreign buying worth 256 million ringgit ($62.4 million) while the Thai stock market had a net foreign buying worth 2.05 billion baht ($58.52 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. The overall stock market of the Philippines and Indonesia both reported a relative modest net foreign buying worth 1.15 billion peso ($24.62 million) and 8.5 billion rupiah ($653,925), respectively, data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2847.06 2828.86 0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1700.31 1696.54 0.22 Bangkok 1394.27 1393.41 0.06 Jakarta 4877.53 4813.78 1.32 Manila 7112.89 7098.64 0.2 Ho Chi Minh 577.98 577.26 0.12 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2847.06 2882.73 -1.24 Kuala Lumpur 1700.31 1692.51 0.46 Bangkok 1394.27 1288.02 8.25 Jakarta 4877.53 4593 6.19 Manila 7112.89 6952.08 2.31 Ho Chi Minh 577.98 579.03 -0.18 ($1 = 4.1010 ringgit) ($1 = 13,055 rupiah) ($1 = 35.0800 baht) ($1 = 46.5840 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)