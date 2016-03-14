FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on Fed, inflows; Indonesia at near 8-month high
March 14, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on Fed, inflows; Indonesia at near 8-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday as investors shifted focus to key central bank
meetings, with fund inflows continuing amid expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve may not consider an interest rate hike at a
meeting this week.
    Indonesia was an outperformer, with the benchmark Jakarta
composite index up 1.3 percent at the highest close
since July 23, 2015. 
    Indonesia's central bank is set to meet on Thursday to
review its monetary policy, with analysts in a Reuters poll
nearly even split on whether Bank Indonesia will cut its key
interest rate for a third time this year. 
    Malaysia posted a net foreign buying worth 256 million
ringgit ($62.4 million) while the Thai stock market had a net
foreign buying worth 2.05 billion baht ($58.52 million), stock
exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
    The overall stock market of the Philippines and
Indonesia both reported a relative modest net foreign
buying worth 1.15 billion peso ($24.62 million) and 8.5 billion
rupiah ($653,925), respectively, data showed.
       
 Change on day
 Market           Current  Prev Close   Pct Move
 Singapore        2847.06     2828.86       0.64
 Kuala Lumpur     1700.31     1696.54       0.22
 Bangkok          1394.27     1393.41       0.06
 Jakarta          4877.53     4813.78       1.32
 Manila           7112.89     7098.64        0.2
 Ho Chi Minh       577.98      577.26       0.12
 
 Change on year
 Market           Current    End 2015   Pct Move
 Singapore        2847.06     2882.73      -1.24
 Kuala Lumpur     1700.31     1692.51       0.46
 Bangkok          1394.27     1288.02       8.25
 Jakarta          4877.53        4593       6.19
 Manila           7112.89     6952.08       2.31
 Ho Chi Minh       577.98      579.03      -0.18
 ($1 = 4.1010 ringgit)
 ($1 = 13,055 rupiah)
 ($1 = 35.0800 baht)
 ($1 = 46.5840 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

