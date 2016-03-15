FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Retreat after BOJ holds steady, Philippines up on telecoms
March 15, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Retreat after BOJ holds steady, Philippines up on telecoms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday, in line with Asia, taking a breather
after recent rallies, as the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy
steady as expected. 
    Investors also awaited U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for
clues on interest rate directions. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.22 percent,
with energy-related stocks among losers as oil prices declined
on oversupply concerns. Shares of Sembcorp Industries Ltd
 dropped 1.6 percent, among top percentage decliners.
 
    Indonesia's Jakarta composite index slipped 0.6
percent, after closing at its highest level in near eight months
in the previous session ahead of the central bank meeting on
Thursday. 
    The Thai key SET index ended a two-day winning
streak, while stocks in Malaysia and Vietnam 
drifted lower after three successive days of gains. 
    "Even though the Federal Reserve appears to be in no hurry
to pull the trigger on its next rate hike at this meeting, its
clues on future rate hikes throughout the year however seem to
be in the focus of the market," said Bangkok-based broker
Phillip Securities in a report.
    Energy shares underperformed on MSCI's index of Southeast
Asia, led by Thailand's PTT Global Chemical
 and Indonesia's Adaro Energy both down
about 3 percent.
    Bucking the trend, the Philippines' index climbed 1.2
percent, boosted by a rally in shares of Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) and Globe Telecom Inc
 after San Miguel Corp and Telstra Corp
 ended joint venture negotiations.
  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
  Change at 0525 GMT                                           
  Market                   Current     Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2840.9      2847.06         -0.22
  Bangkok                  1388.66     1394.27         -0.40
  Manila                   7195        7112.89         1.15
  Jakarta                  4849.224    4877.531        -0.58
  Kuala Lumpur             1694.16     1700.31         -0.36
  Ho Chi Minh              575.82      577.98          -0.37
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
