SE Asia Stocks-Mixed as U.S. Fed rate clues in focus
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 16, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed as U.S. Fed rate clues in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Wednesday as Asia awaited clues on an interest
rate hike in the United States this year as the Federal Reserve
started a much-awaited two-day policy meeting. 
    The Thai SET index slipped 0.7 percent to a one-week
low. Selling hit large caps such as banks, which had
been among top gainers amid foreign inflows and improved global
risk appetite over the past weeks.
    "Investors are taking a cautious stance ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy statement," said strategists at broker
Asia Wealth Securities in a report.
    The Philippines' key index dropped 1 percent after
six successive days of gains, while Singapore's index 
extended losses to a second day after a central bank survey
showed economists cut economic forecasts. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates
steady on Wednesday as it balances continued concern about the
health of the global economy with fresh signs that domestic
inflation is starting to rear its head. 
    Stocks in Indonesia were nearly flat with market
awaiting Indonesia's central bank interest rate decision on
Thursday.
    Vietnam rebounded, while Malaysia recouped
early losses, with the ringgit, seen undervalued,
supportive to inflows. 
    Shares of Bangkok-listed Kasikornbank shed almost
5 percent, the biggest percentage loser on MSCI's index of
Southeast Asia. Energy-related shares such as
Adaro Energy outperformed as global oil prices rose on
expectations U.S. output will decline further. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0701 GMT                                        
  Market                  Current   Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore               2837.78          2839.44     -0.06
  Bangkok                 1373.19          1382.93     -0.70
  Manila                  7073.95          7148.26     -1.04
  Jakarta                4850.879         4849.781      0.02
  Kuala Lumpur            1691.44          1690.92      0.03
  Ho Chi Minh              577.55           574.04      0.61
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
