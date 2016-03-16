FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most little changed; Fed decision awaited
March 16, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most little changed; Fed decision awaited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were little changed on Wednesday as investors looked to
the U.S. Federal Reserve for cues on interest rate direction,
with Malaysia recouping early losses on foreign-led buying.
 
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended the day up 0.2
percent, with Tenaga Nasional, the most
actively-traded stock, rising 0.6 percent.
    The market saw net foreign buying worth 192 million ringgit
($46.43 million), building on the 2.6-billion-ringgit inflow
over the past fifteen days, stock exchange data showed.
    The Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent, trimming
some early losses, helped by a 4.3 percent jump in large cap
energy stock PTT Exploration and Production amid a
rise in global oil prices. 
    Regional fund flows were mixed, with the Philippines 
having a net inflow for a fifth day worth 169 million peso
($3.61 million) while Indonesia recorded a net outflow
of 281 billion rupiah ($21.18 million), its first in three days.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates
steady on Wednesday, as it balances continued concern about the
health of the global economy with fresh signs that domestic
inflation is starting to rear its head. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current     previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2844.21     2839.44         0.17
  Bangkok                  1377.8      1382.93         -0.37
  Manila                   7065.39     7148.26         -1.16
  Jakarta                  4861.441    4849.781        0.24
  Kuala Lumpur             1693.43     1690.92         0.15
  Ho Chi Minh              577.07      574.04          0.53
                                                       
  Change so far this year                              
  Market                   Current     End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2844.21     2882.73         -1.34
  Bangkok                  1377.8      1288.02         6.97
  Manila                   7065.39     6952.08         1.63
  Jakarta                  4861.441    4593.008        5.84
  Kuala Lumpur             1693.43     1692.51         0.05
  Ho Chi Minh              577.07      579.03          -0.34
 ($1 = 46.7550 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,265.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.1350 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
