FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on lower Fed rate guidance; Indonesia up ahead of rate decision
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on lower Fed rate guidance; Indonesia up ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as Asia and regional currencies climbed after
the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced the number of expected interest
rate hikes this year, lending support to broader risk sentiment.
 
    Indonesia rose 0.5 percent, trimming most early
gains and ending the day at the highest close since July 23,
2015. Bank Central Asia, the most actively traded
stock, rose 0.9 percent on foreign-led buying.
    Investors awaited Indonesia's central bank interest rate
decision expected after market close, with a slim majority in a
Reuters poll predicting a cut in its benchmark interest rate.
 
    Outperformers in the region were shares in the Philippines
 notching up about 2 percent gain. The index posted its
biggest percentage gain since March 2. Foreign investors bought
shares worth a net 968 million peso ($20.9 million), stock
exchange data showed.
    Singapore advanced 1.3 percent to its highest close
since Dec. 31. Malaysia hit the highest close since Oct.
26, with the ringgit rising in line with other Asian
currencies as the Fed's cautious outlook deflated the
dollar. 
    Stocks in Vietnam ended at the highest close since
Dec. 30, while Thai stocks were up 0.44 percent at 0921
GMT.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current     previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2880.17     2844.21         1.26
  Bangkok (0922 GMT)       1383.93     1377.8          0.44
  Manila                   7210.9      7065.39         2.06
  Jakarta                  4885.688    4861.441        0.50
  Kuala Lumpur             1703.19     1693.43         0.58
  Ho Chi Minh              579.26      577.07          0.38
                                                       
  Change so far this year                              
  Market                   Current     End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2880.17     2882.73         -0.09
  Bangkok                  1383.93     1288.02         7.45
  Manila                   7210.9      6952.08         3.72
  Jakarta                  4885.688    4593.008        6.37
  Kuala Lumpur             1703.19     1692.51         0.63
  Ho Chi Minh              579.26      579.03          0.04
 ($1 = 46.3450 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.