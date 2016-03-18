FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippines near 5-month high
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippines near 5-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday, with Indonesia posting modest gains after its
central bank eased policy as expected while the Philippines hit
a near-five-month high.
    Jakarta's composite index was slightly up after
rallying at one point to its highest since July 23 and on track
for a gain for more than 1 percent on the week.
    Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark rate by 25
basis points to 6.75 percent and reduced two other rates by the
same amount. The announcement came after market close on
Thursday. 
    The Philippine index climbed 1.3 percent to its
highest since Oct. 28, heading for a weekly rise of nearly 3
percent. Foreign investors were net buyers of shares in nearly
every session this month, stock exchange data showed.
    Thai stocks eked out slim gains, and were poised for
a weekly drop of about 1 percent, its first loss in five weeks,
amid foreign-led selling over the past three days.
    Investors took profits, partly as they awaited the Thai
central bank meeting next week. 
    "The SET's upside looks limited as other domestic sectors
may be stalled by uncertainties on the Thai MPC interest rate
decision on March 23 and the looming deadline on telecom's 900
MHz payment on March 21," broker KGI Securities said in a
report.
    Stocks in Malaysia and Singapore were
modestly higher while Vietnam retreated after two days of
gains. 
    Investors appeared to take profits ahead of a
holiday-shortened week in the region next week. The Philippine
stock market will be closed for a public holiday on Thursday and
Friday. Singapore and Indonesia will be closed on Friday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0647 GMT                                        
  Market                Current     previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore             2897.07     2880.17         0.59
  Bangkok               1382.03     1380.2          0.13
  Manila                7305.58     7210.9          1.31
  Jakarta               4887.748    4885.688        0.04
  Kuala Lumpur          1710.28     1703.19         0.42
  Ho Chi Minh           576.06      579.26          -0.55
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.