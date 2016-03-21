FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional decline; Thai telecoms mixed
March 21, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional decline; Thai telecoms mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Monday, with stocks in Singapore retreating as
investors waited for the 2016 budget announcement later in the
week while Thai stocks were little changed amid speculative
buying in telecoms shares.
    Thai SET index was up 0.06 percent at 1,383.79, with
shares of telecoms firms among most actively traded.
    Jasmine International climbed 1.1 percent as
investors waited to see whether the telecoms firm will meet the
deadine on Monday to pay for the 4G licence it won in an auction
in December. 
    The SET index is expected to move within a range of
1,370-1,400, broker Krungsri Securities said in a report.
    "Continuous inflows will likely sustain the positive
momentum in regional equities until signs of a Fed tightening
emerge again in June," it said.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped 1.2 percent
after notching up strong gains of almost 3 percent last week.
Brokers said some profit-taking was seen as investors looked
forward to the city-state's 2016 budget announcement on
Thursday.
    "It's been stated no strong policies to help will likely be
announced this round, given that the "bullets" may be saved for
when it is needed later, implying the government also expects
this to come to pass," broker NRA Capital said in a report.
    The Philippine composite index trimmed some early
gains and was up about 1 percent in a shortened trading week,
with the stock market closed for a public holiday on Thursday
and Friday.
    Singapore and Indonesia will also shut on Friday for a
public hoilday.
    Key indexes in Malaysia and Indonesia fell
after recent gains while Vietnam rebounded from Friday's
fall. Foreign inflows picked up last week after a dovish
interest rate outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    Energy shares underperformed as crude oil slid for a second
session on Monday. Top losers on the MSCI index of Southeast
Asia included Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum
 which was down 2.3 percent. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0449 GMT                                      
  Market              Current     previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2873.08     2906.8          -1.16
  Bangkok             1383.79     1382.96         0.06
  Manila              7382.87     7306.74         1.04
  Jakarta             4878.72     4885.708        -0.14
  Kuala Lumpur        1709.18     1716.34         -0.42
  Ho Chi Minh         577.28      575.82          0.25
                                                  
   

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

