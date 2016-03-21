FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippine hits 7-mth closing high on inflows
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippine hits 7-mth closing high on inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Monday, with the Philippine main index hitting a
more than seven-month high amid continuing inflows, while a late
rally in telecoms shares sent the Thai benchmark to a one-week
closing high.
    The Philippine composite index was up 0.95 percent at
7,376.41, its highest close since Aug. 14, 2015. The overall
stock market saw net foreign investor buying for an eighth
straight day worth 1.1 billion peso ($23.73 million), stock
exchange data showed.
    Thai SET index finished up 0.8 percent at a one-week
closing high of 1,393.63. Telecoms shares were the most actively
traded, with Advanced Info Service up 3.5 percent
and Jasmine International 2.8 percent higher.
    The Thai telecoms regulator said Jasmine has failed to meet
a deadline on Monday to make the initial payment on a $2.1
billion bid for a 4G spectrum licence it won in an auction in
December. 
    Stocks in Singapore slipped 0.9 percent, its first
loss in four days, as investors awaited the city-state's 2016
budget announcement, expected on Thursday. Vietnam fell
for a second day to a near two-week low. 
    Malaysia and Indonesia ended little changed
in line with Asia as a retreat in oil prices
made investors cautious. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current     previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2880.69     2906.8          -0.90
  Bangkok                  1393.63     1382.96         0.77
  Manila                   7376.41     7306.74         0.95
  Jakarta                  4885.163    4885.708        -0.01
  Kuala Lumpur             1718.36     1716.34         0.12
  Ho Chi Minh              572.27      575.82          -0.62
                                                       
  Change so far this year                              
  Market                   Current     End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2880.69     2882.73         -0.07
  Bangkok                  1393.63     1288.02         8.20
  Manila                   7376.41     6952.08         6.10
  Jakarta                  4885.163    4593.008        6.36
  Kuala Lumpur             1718.36     1692.51         1.53
  Ho Chi Minh              572.27      579.03          -1.17
 ($1 = 46.3470 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.