SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai index nearly flat ahead of rate decision
March 23, 2016 / 4:05 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai index nearly flat ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Wednesday, with Thai benchmark little changed
ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision while a
holiday-shortened trading week kept volumes in many stock
exchanges relatively low.
    Thai key SET index was lower 0.03 percent after a
fourth straight gain on Tuesday. Interest rate-sensitive banking
stocks were mostly higher led by Bangkok Bank's 1.4
percent rise.
    Twenty-six out of 28 economists in a Reuters poll expected
the Bank of Thailand to leave its one-day repurchase rate
 unchanged at 1.5 percent. 
    "The BOT is expected to stand pat on interest rates while
its view on the Thai economy may garner more market attention
after concerns grow larger over this years drought spell," said
strategists at broker Phillip Securities.
    The Philippines' key index extended losses for a
second day, with trading volumes about 30 percent of full-day
average over the past 30 days.
    The Philippine stock market will be closed on Thursday and
Friday for public holidays. Singapore and Indonesia will be shut
on Friday.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia were little
changed ahead of inflation data for February due out later in
the day. Indonesia earlier hit the lowest since March 11
while Vietnam rebounded after three days of falls.
    Asian shares consolidated their gains on Wednesday, shaking
off earlier losses following attacks on the airport and a
rush-hour metro train in Brussels as investors look to a
brightening global economic picture. 
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS  
  Change at 0339 GMT                                      
  Market              Current     previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2884.01     2880.65          0.12
  Bangkok             1396.77     1397.2          -0.03
  Manila              7317.89     7342.03         -0.33
  Jakarta             4834.213    4856.107        -0.45
  Kuala Lumpur        1722.76     1724.75         -0.12
  Ho Chi Minh         572.43      570.91           0.27
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
