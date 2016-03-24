FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Singapore hits 1-wk low on expansionary budget
#Financials
March 24, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Singapore hits 1-wk low on expansionary budget

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Thursday as a stronger dollar curbed risk appetite, with
the Singapore index hitting a one-week low after the country
adopted an expansionary stance in the national budget to counter
lacklustre growth.  
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index slipped 1.2
percent to its lowest close since March 16, taking losses on the
week to about 2 percent. The city-state's bourse will be closed
on Friday for the Easter weekend holiday.
    The Jakarta composite index was down 0.6 percent on
the day and 1.2 percent lower on the week, ahead of a holiday on
Friday.
    Investors were mostly cautious ahead of public holidays in
the region. Shares in Malaysia fell, its second loss in
seven days; Thai stocks ended a five-day rising streak
and Vietnam reversed gains of the day before. 
    The Philippine stock market will reopen on Monday,
after a holiday-shortened trading week that ended Wednesday.
    A fall in oil prices prompted selling in energy-related
stocks across exchanges, led by a 4.4-percent drop in
Indonesia's coal firm Adaro Energy and a 4-percent
decline in Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2847.39       2881.98       -1.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1715.53       1724.55       -0.52
 Bangkok            1405.41       1412.16       -0.48
 Jakarta            4827.09       4854.18       -0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         570.66        574.71       -0.70
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2847.39       2882.73       -1.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1715.53       1692.51       +1.36
 Bangkok            1405.41       1288.02       +9.11
 Jakarta            4827.09       4593.00       +5.10
 Manila                --         6952.08       +5.87
 Ho Chi Minh         570.66        579.03       -1.45
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
