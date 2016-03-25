FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 1-week low; Vietnam rebounds
#Asia
March 25, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 1-week low; Vietnam rebounds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's key stock index hit
a more than one-week low, while the Thai benchmark fell for a
second day on Friday as a strong U.S. dollar dented sentiment in
the region but Vietnam rebounded after a trade surplus in the
first quarter of 2016. 
    Kuala Lumpur composite index ended the day down 0.68
percent at the lowest close since March 17. It posted a weekly
decline of 0.7 percent after three straight weeks of increases. 
    Among top index losers, Sapurakencana Petroleum 
shed 4.5 percent after the oil and gas services firm posted its
first quarterly net loss in at least five years due to
impairment from a slump in global oil prices. 
    The Thai key SET index was down 0.6 percent at 0910
GMT, heading for a gain of about 1 percent on the week. Thailand
reported an export growth in February, the first time in 14
months, thanks to two unusual items. 
    Vietnam's key index rose 0.3 percent on the day,
trimming losses on the week to 0.7 percent after the country's
trade balance swung to a surplus in the first quarter of
2016.  
    Stock markets in Singapore, Indonesia and the
Philippines were closed for a public holiday.
              
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 
 STOCK MARKETS                                             
 Change on the day                                         
 Market                       Current       Prev   Pct Move
                                           close  
 Bangkok (0920 GMT)           1396.69    1405.41      -0.62
 Kuala Lumpur                 1703.79    1715.53      -0.68
 Ho Chi Minh                   572.08     570.66      +0.25
                                                  
 Change so far this year                          
 Market                       Current   End 2015   Pct Move
 Singapore                         --    2882.73      -1.23
 Bangkok (0920 GMT)           1396.69    1288.02      +8.44
 Manila                            --    6952.08      +5.87
 Jakarta                           --   4593.008      +5.10
 Kuala Lumpur                 1703.79    1692.51      +0.67
 Ho Chi Minh                   572.08     579.03      -1.20
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
