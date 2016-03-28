FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down ahead of U.S. Fed chief speech
March 28, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down ahead of U.S. Fed chief speech

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed lower on Monday, with Indonesia posting its one-month
closing low, as investors cautiously waited for cues on U.S.
economic growth from the Federal Reserve chief.
    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak on U.S.
economic outlook and monetary policy on Tuesday. A few other Fed
policymakers are also due to speak on the same day, making the
Fed's policy the biggest focus for now.. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) ended 1.1 percent down,
its lowest close since Feb. 29, amid $36.50 million foreign
outflow.
    "JCI has underperformed in the absence of key catalysts,"
said John Teja, director at Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities.
"Possible Fed rate hike in April and weakness of rupiah in line
with other emerging currencies is also pressurising."
    Singapore finished 0.6 percent weaker at its lowest
since March 11, Thai stocks fell 0.4 percent, the
Philippines lost 0.4 percent, and Malaysia 
dropped 0.1 percent. 
    The Singapore index is likely to consolidate this week given
the lack of fresh factors, Net Research Asia said in note to
investors, while analysts in Bangkok said the focus was on the
Fed and U.S. economic growth.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam's benchmark VN Index 
gained 0.6 percent.
    European markets are closed for the Easter Monday holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2830.29       2847.39       -0.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1702.41       1703.79       -0.08
 Bangkok            1389.01       1394.78       -0.41
 Jakarta            4773.63       4827.09       -1.11
 Manila             7334.52       7360.05       -0.35
 Ho Chi Minh         575.72        572.08       +0.64
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2830.29       2882.73       -1.82
 Kuala Lumpur       1702.41       1692.51       +0.58
 Bangkok            1389.01       1288.02       +7.84
 Jakarta            4773.63       4593.00       +3.93
 Manila             7334.52       6952.08       +5.50
 Ho Chi Minh         575.72        579.03       -0.57
 

($1 = 13,365.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

