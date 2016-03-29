FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia outperforms amid foreign inflows
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Malaysia outperforms amid foreign inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
mixed on Tuesday as investors turned cautious after sluggish
U.S. consumer spending data suggested the Fed may opt for
caution on rate hikes this year. 
    Malaysia outperformed other markets in the region
with a gain of 0.7 percent amid net foreign inflows worth $77.21
million, bourse data showed.
    Thailand rose 0.3 percent amid net foreign inflows
worth $20.28 million, while the Jakarta composite index 
recovered from a near one-month low to end 0.2 percent higher. 
    Investors waited for cues from Fed Chair Janet Yellen's
speech later in the day after a report from the U.S. Commerce
Department on Monday showed consumer spending in January was not
as strong as previously reported. 
    That, together with other data showing a widening in the
goods trade deficit in February, indicated economic growth
remained sluggish in the first quarter. 
    Yellen will speak on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary
policy on Tuesday. A few other Fed policymakers are also due to
speak on the same day, making the Fed's policy the biggest focus
for now.. 
    Singapore fell 0.4 percent, while the Philippines
 closed 0.8 percent weaker. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
 closed down 1.3 percent, posting its biggest drop since
Jan. 21, with most blue chips heading south in a technical
correction amid downbeat oil prices.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day 
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2819.08       2830.29       -0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1715.04       1702.41       +0.74
 Bangkok            1392.85       1389.01       +0.28
 Jakarta            4781.30       4773.63       +0.16
 Manila             7274.40       7334.52       -0.82
 Ho Chi Minh         568.28        575.72       -1.29
    
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2819.08       2882.73       -2.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1715.04       1692.51       +1.33
 Bangkok            1392.85       1288.02       +8.14
 Jakarta            4781.30       4593.00       +4.10
 Manila             7274.40       6952.08       +4.64
 Ho Chi Minh         568.28        579.03       -1.86
 ($1 = 3.9955 ringgit)
($1 = 35.4100 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.