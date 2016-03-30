FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer after Yellen's comment; Singapore outperforms
March 30, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer after Yellen's comment; Singapore outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Wednesday as risk appetite improved after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's comment hosed down expectations of any
imminent hike in U.S. interest rates.
    Yellen on Tuesday emphasised global dangers to growth and
inflation, and thus the need to proceed "cautiously" on
tightening policy. 
    Singapore's Straits Time Index jumped 1.9 percent to
a one-week closing high, led by financials, while the Jakarta
Composite Index added 0.7 percent. 
    Thailand rose 1.3 percent to its highest close in
nearly five months, led by financials, amid a net foreign inflow
of $242.74 million, while Malaysia closed 0.2 percent
higher with a $101.92 million net foreign inflow.
    "Yellen's cautious tone on Fed fund rate rising pace helped
to spur the regional market sentiment," said Teerada
Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok.
    The Fei Ming, a broker with Jakarta-based Ciptadana
Securities, said Yellen expressed strong doubt and concern over
negative externalities that could harm the U.S. recovery.
    "Domestic economy, indeed, signals positive development.
But, external headwinds and 'still' low oil prices are
unfavourable to the global economy which could later potentially
backfire the U.S. economy," he said.
    Analysts said investors are also waiting for other economic
data due out this week, including China's manufacturing PMI data
on Thursday and the U.S. non-farm payrolls and unemployment data
on Friday. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rebounded 0.3 percent
from a four-week closing low in the previous session after the
Asian Development Bank raised its forecast for the country's
economic growth. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2872.78       2819.08       +1.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1717.82       1715.04       +0.16
 Bangkok            1410.29       1392.85       +1.25
 Jakarta            4816.66       4781.30       +0.74
 Manila             7299.23       7274.40       +0.34
 Ho Chi Minh         569.91        568.28       +0.29
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2872.78       2882.73       -0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1717.82       1692.51       +1.50
 Bangkok            1410.29       1288.02       +9.49
 Jakarta            4816.66       4593.00       +4.87
 Manila             7299.23       6952.08       +4.99
 Ho Chi Minh         569.91        579.03       -1.58
 ($1 = 35.2300 baht)
($1 = 3.9380 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

