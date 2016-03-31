FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down as Fed gains fade

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed down on Thursday, led by Singapore and Vietnam, as the
boost from a U.S. Federal Reserve statement this week scaling
back expectations for any interest rate hikes faded.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index slid 1.1 percent,
down 1.45 percent for the quarter. 
    Vietnam dropped 1.5 percent to close at its lowest
level since Feb. 29, dragged down by losses in most big caps,
led by banks and energy stocks. It ended the quarter 3.1 percent
lower. 
    The Philippines lost 0.5 percent, Thailand's SET
 slipped 0.2 percent and Malaysia ended steady
amid $100.19 million net foreign inflows.
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday
emphasised the need to proceed "cautiously" on tightening
policy, pushing back on a handful of her colleagues who have
suggested another move may be just around the corner.
    "Yesterday's Yellen gains were temporary," said Mixo Das,
ASEAN equity strategist at Nomura in Singapore. "Market pricing
of Fed hikes is already very dovish -- not much room for it to
move further lower."
    The Jakarta Composite index gained 0.6 percent,
ending the quarter with a 5.5 percent gain. Jakarta saw a net
foreign inflow of $30.99 million. 
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
                                                           
 STOCK MARKETS                                             
 Change on the day                                         
 Market                   Current      Prev close  Pct Move
 Singapore                2840.90      2872.78     -1.11
 Bangkok                  1407.40      1410.29     -0.18
 Manila                   7262.30      7299.23     -0.51
 Jakarta                  4845.371     4816.655    +0.60
 Kuala Lumpur             1717.58      1717.82     -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh              561.22       569.91      -1.52
                                                   
 Change so far this year                           
 Market                   Current      End prev    Pct Move
                                       yr          
 Singapore                2840.90      2882.73     -1.45
 Bangkok                  1407.40      1288.02     +9.29
 Manila                   7262.30      6952.08     +3.08
 Jakarta                  4845.371     4593.008    +5.49
 Kuala Lumpur             1717.58      1692.51     +1.48
 Ho Chi Minh              561.22       579.03      -3.08
 ($1 = 13,255.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 3.9000 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore and Shihar Aneez
in Colombo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
