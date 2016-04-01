FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on gloomy economic outlook; Singapore at 3-wk closing low
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
April 1, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on gloomy economic outlook; Singapore at 3-wk closing low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday as concerns over global economic outlook dented sentiment
after S&P cut its credit outlook for China, and on a gloomy
survey of Japanese manufacturing. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended 0.8 percent
down at its lowest close since March 10, Thailand's SET Index
 finished 0.5 percent weaker, and the Philippines 
was down 0.2 percent. 
    "At the moment, there are so many concerns over the major
economies, especially China and the U.S. So the buying spree has
trimmed and some are taking profits," said Teerada
Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok.
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Tuesday
gave some cues about the pace of future interest rate hikes, but
it failed to sustain the gains. 
    A downward revision of China's sovereign credit rating also
weighed on sentiment. S&P cut its outlook for China's sovereign
credit rating on Thursday to "negative" from "stable", though it
maintained the rating at AA-minus. 
    A deterioration in the business sentiment among Japan's big
manufacturers, which hit its lowest in nearly three years also
hurt the market. 
    Malaysia lost 0.4 percent, Indonesia's Jakarta
Composite Index fell 0.1 percent. Malaysia saw $11.95
million net foreign outflows on Friday.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, which gained in early
trade, retreated and closed 0.5 percent lower, posting its third
consecutive weekly loss, with banks leading the fall in volatile
trade.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 
  STOCK MARKETS                                               
  Change on the day                                           
  Market                   Current    previous     Pct Move
                                      close        
  Singapore                2818.49    2840.9       -0.79
  Bangkok                  1400.72    1407.7       -0.50
  Manila                   7245.13    7262.3       -0.24
  Jakarta                  4843.186   4845.371     -0.05
  Kuala Lumpur             1710.55    1717.58      -0.41
 Ho Chi Minh               558.43     561.22       -0.50
                                                   
  Change so far this year                          
  Market                   Current    End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore                2818.49    2882.73      -2.23
  Bangkok                  1400.72    1288.02      8.75
  Manila                   7245.13    6952.08      4.22
  Jakarta                  4843.186   4593.008     5.45
  Kuala Lumpur             1710.55    1692.51      1.07
 Ho Chi Minh               558.43     579.03       -3.56
                                                              
 ($1 = 3.8890 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
