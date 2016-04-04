FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Singapore rebounds on property stocks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Singapore rebounds on property stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Monday, in line with other Asian indexes after
better-then-expected U.S. payroll data underpinned investor risk
sentiment.
    Singapore's Strait Times Index rose 0.7 percent,
rebounding from a 0.8 percent fall on Friday, when it closed at
its lowest level since March 10. 
    Property developers in Singapore were the biggest gainers,
with City Developments Ltd rising 2.3 percent and Wing
Tai Holdings adding 0.6 percent. 
    Singapore home prices fell at a lower-than-expected rate,
indicating resilience in the property market, broker Maybank Kim
Eng said in a note. A recent reversal in interest rates should
also support property prices, the broker added.
    Manufacturing data from the U.S. helped eased concerns about
slump in the global manufacturing activity.
    "Employment remains the strongest and more resilient pillar
of the U.S. economic recovery ...  Still, the report is unlikely
to be a game changer and the Fed will most likely wait for
further evidence that the economy is on a solid path of growth
before thinking about raising rates again," BIMB Securities said
in a note.
    Malaysia and the Philippines each gained 0.5
percent.
    Indonesia's composite index posted a small 0.1
percent gain amid expectation of a fall in inflation as the
government lowered fuel price this month.
    Bucking the trend, Thailand's SET Index and Vietnam
index both fell 0.1 percent each.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change 0530 GMT
 Market           Current     Prev close    Pct move
 Singapore           2836.94     2818.49          0.65
 Kuala Lumpur        1719.23     1710.55          0.51
 Bangkok             1400.02     1400.72         -0.05
 Jakarta            4849.146    4843.186          0.12
 Manila              7281.31     7245.13          0.50
 Ho Chi Minh          557.66      558.43         -0.14
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.