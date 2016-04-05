FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on weak oil; US Fed minutes awaited
April 5, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on weak oil; US Fed minutes awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mostly down on Tuesday, tracking global markets as weak oil
prices hurt sentiment in the region ahead of the release of
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
    Singapore's main stock index fell 1.2 percent,
heading for its lowest close in nearly four weeks, while
Thailand's SET index lost 0.9 percent by mid-day.
    Shares of energy company Sembcorp Industries Ltd 
in Singapore fell 2.7 percent to their lowest since March 9,
while oil and gas firm PTT Pcl in Bangkok lost 1.8
percent.
    "Asian markets are down due to the falling oil price and
investors in the region are also waiting for the FOMC minutes.
They are now taking profit ahead of the FOMC," said Andri
Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta.
    Oil prices on Tuesday extended losses from the previous two
sessions on weakening demand for gasoline and on concerns the
global crude glut could persist for some time. 
    Signals were mixed on U.S. policy direction with Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen's dovish speech last week contrasting
with more hawkish remarks from other central bank policymakers.
 
    The Philippine index was down 0.4 percent while
Malaysian stocks fell 0.3 percent.
    Bucking the trend, Indonesia and Vietnam 
gained 0.5 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change 0433 GMT                                    
 Market               Current  Prev close   Pct move
 Singapore            2801.16     2835.35      -1.21
 Kuala Lumpur         1720.54     1725.24      -0.27
 Bangkok               1387.4     1400.27      -0.92
 Jakarta              4873.80     4850.18       0.49
 Manila               7225.88     7254.53      -0.39
 Ho Chi Minh           558.25      555.82       0.44
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
