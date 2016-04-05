SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; U.S. Fed minutes awaited

JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, tracking global markets on weak oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting. Singapore's main stock index was down 1.5 percent by 0900 GMT, after falling as much as 1.8 percent to its lowest since March 9, while Thailand's SET index dropped 1.6 percent. Among top losers in Singapore, Sembcorp Industries Ltd fell 3.4 percent, while oil and gas firm PTT Pcl in Bangkok lost 1.8 percent. "Asian markets are down due to the falling oil price and investors in the region are also waiting for the FOMC minutes. They are now taking profit ahead of the FOMC," said Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta. Oil slipped to a one-month low on Tuesday after a surprise fall in gasoline demand in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and doubts whether oil producers can agree an output freeze to dampen a global supply glut. Signals were mixed on U.S. policy direction with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish speech last week contrasting with more hawkish remarks from other central bank policymakers. The Philippine index was down 0.5 percent, while Malaysian stocks fell 0.4 percent. Bucking the trend, Indonesia gained 0.2 percent and Vietnam rose 0.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on 0900 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct move Singapore 2794.23 2835.35 -1.45 Kuala Lumpur 1718.08 1725.24 -0.42 Bangkok 1377.36 1400.27 -1.64 Jakarta 4858.07 4850.1 0.16 Manila 7219.23 7254.53 -0.49 Ho Chi Minh 560.32 555.82 0.81 Change on year Market Current Prev yr end Pct move Singapore 2794.23 2882.73 -3.07 Kuala Lumpur 1718.08 1692.51 1.51 Jakarta 4858.072 4593.008 5.77 Manila 7219.23 6952.08 3.84 Ho Chi Minh 560.32 579.03 -3.23 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)