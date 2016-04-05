FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; U.S. Fed minutes awaited
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; U.S. Fed minutes awaited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday, tracking global markets on weak oil
prices and uncertainty ahead of the release of minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
    Singapore's main stock index was down 1.5 percent by
0900 GMT, after falling as much as 1.8 percent to its lowest
since March 9, while Thailand's SET index dropped 1.6
percent.
    Among top losers in Singapore, Sembcorp Industries Ltd
 fell 3.4 percent, while oil and gas firm PTT Pcl
 in Bangkok lost 1.8 percent.
    "Asian markets are down due to the falling oil price and
investors in the region are also waiting for the FOMC minutes.
They are now taking profit ahead of the FOMC," said Andri
Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta.
    Oil slipped to a one-month low on Tuesday after a surprise
fall in gasoline demand in the United States, the world's
largest oil consumer, and doubts whether oil producers can agree
an output freeze to dampen a global supply glut. 
    Signals were mixed on U.S. policy direction with Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's dovish speech last week contrasting
with more hawkish remarks from other central bank policymakers.
 
    The Philippine index was down 0.5 percent, while
Malaysian stocks fell 0.4 percent.
    Bucking the trend, Indonesia gained 0.2 percent and
Vietnam rose 0.8 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change on 0900 GMT
 Market             Current   Prev close   Pct move
 Singapore          2794.23      2835.35      -1.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.08      1725.24      -0.42
 Bangkok            1377.36      1400.27      -1.64
 Jakarta            4858.07       4850.1       0.16
 Manila             7219.23      7254.53      -0.49
 Ho Chi Minh         560.32       555.82       0.81
                                                   
 Change on year
 Market            Current   Prev yr end  Pct move
 Singapore          2794.23      2882.73      -3.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.08      1692.51       1.51
 Jakarta           4858.072     4593.008       5.77
 Manila             7219.23      6952.08       3.84
 Ho Chi Minh         560.32       579.03      -3.23
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.