SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand rises after five sessions of losses
April 8, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand rises after five sessions of losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Friday with Thailand bouncing back from a near
six-week low hit earlier in the session on the back of
bargain-hunting after five straight sessions of losses.
    The Thai SET Index gained 0.95 percent on Friday,
but posted a weekly fall of 2.2 percent as weak oil prices hit
energy stocks.    
    "For short-term strategy, any dips should be taken as an
opportunity to accumulate positions," Phillip Capital in Bangkok
said.
    The Philippines gained 0.2 percent on Friday, led by
property developer Robinsons Land Corp with a gain of
2.1 percent.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index dropped as much as
1.1 percent before recovering some lost ground to close 0.2
percent lower. It fell 0.4 percent for the week, its third
straight weekly drop.  
    Lack of positive domestic catalysts and concerns over
first-quarter results in Indonesia caused a 0.4 percent fall in
the Jakarta Composite Index, said Trimegah Securities. 
    Banking stocks led the losses with two of the country's
largest banks as top decliners. Shares of PT Bank Mandiri Tbk
 dropped 4.37 percent, their biggest fall since Feb.
19, while PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk fell 2.7
percent.   
    Indonesian companies will start reporting first-quarter
results later this month.
      
                
    For Asian Companies click;  

    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS   
    
 Change on day
 Market         Current   Prev close   Pct move
 Singapore       2808.32      2813.59      -0.19
 Kuala Lumpur     1718.4      1724.29      -0.34
 Bangkok         1369.64      1356.69       0.95
 Jakarta         4846.70      4867.29      -0.42
 Manila           7247.2      7232.97       0.20
 Ho Chi Minh      572.34        571.6       0.13
                                                
 Change on year
 Market         Current    End 2015    Pct move
 Singapore       2808.32      2882.73      -2.58
 Kuala Lumpur     1718.4      1692.51       1.53
 Bangkok         1369.64      1288.02       6.34
 Jakarta         4846.70      4593.01       5.52
 Manila           7247.2      6952.08       4.25
 Ho Chi Minh      572.34       579.03      -1.16
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

