SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesian down ahead of economic data

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks traded mixed on Monday as global uncertainties lingered, while the Indonesian index extended losses ahead of the release of economic data later in the week. Malaysia's stock index lost 0.3 percent, while Thailand's SET Index gained 0.2 percent, extending gains from Friday. "Oil price rebound should reinforce investor confidence on risky assets. However, uncertainties are expected to linger ahead of the OPEC/non-OPEC meeting scheduled on April 17," said Taye Shim, head of research at KDB Daewoo Securities Indonesia. Oil prices extended gains on Monday following a decline in U.S. inventories. Meanwhile, the World Bank trimmed its 2016 and 2017 economic growth forecasts for developing East Asia and Pacific, saying the outlook was clouded by risks such as uncertainty over China's growth prospects. It sees growth picking up in Indonesia this year, but expects a slowdown in Malaysia and Thailand. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.7 percent to its lowest since March 31 ahead of the release of trade data and the consumer confidence index later this week. DBS Bank sees Indonesia's March import growth declining from a year earlier, suggesting that domestic demand remains lacklustre. Shares in the Philippines gained 0.3 percent, while the Singapore index eased marginally. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change 0404 GMT Market Current Prev close Pct move Singapore 2806.38 2808.32 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1713.27 1718.40 -0.30 Bangkok 1371.23 1369.64 0.12 Jakarta 4810.91 4846.70 -0.74 Manila 7267.56 7247.20 0.28 Ho Chi Minh 576.07 572.34 0.65 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)