SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesian down ahead of economic data
April 11, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesian down ahead of economic data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks traded
mixed on Monday as global uncertainties lingered, while the
Indonesian index extended losses ahead of the release of
economic data later in the week.
    Malaysia's stock index lost 0.3 percent, while
Thailand's SET Index gained 0.2 percent, extending gains
from Friday.
    "Oil price rebound should reinforce investor confidence on
risky assets. However, uncertainties are expected to linger
ahead of the OPEC/non-OPEC meeting scheduled on April 17," said
Taye Shim, head of research at KDB Daewoo Securities Indonesia.
    Oil prices extended gains on Monday following a decline in
U.S. inventories. 
    Meanwhile, the World Bank trimmed its 2016 and 2017 economic
growth forecasts for developing East Asia and Pacific, saying
the outlook was clouded by risks such as uncertainty over
China's growth prospects. It sees growth picking up in Indonesia
this year, but expects a slowdown in Malaysia and Thailand.
 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.7 percent
to its lowest since March 31 ahead of the release of trade data
and the consumer confidence index later this week.    
    DBS Bank sees Indonesia's March import growth declining from
a year earlier, suggesting that domestic demand remains
lacklustre. 
    Shares in the Philippines gained 0.3 percent, while
the Singapore index eased marginally.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
    
 Change 0404 GMT                                   
 Market            Current   Prev close   Pct move
 Singapore          2806.38      2808.32      -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1713.27      1718.40      -0.30
 Bangkok            1371.23      1369.64       0.12
 Jakarta            4810.91      4846.70      -0.74
 Manila             7267.56      7247.20       0.28
 Ho Chi Minh         576.07       572.34       0.65
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

