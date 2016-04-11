FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia down ahead of economic data, earnings
April 11, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia down ahead of economic data, earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks traded
mixed on Monday as global uncertainties lingered, with Indonesia
posting its biggest single day loss in seven weeks ahead of the
release of economic data later in the week and on concerns over
company earnings.
    Malaysia's stock index lost 0.2 percent, while
shares in the Philippines gained 0.6 percent, led by
power company First Gen Corp, which climbed nearly 3
percent.
    "Oil price rebound should reinforce investor confidence on
risky assets. However, uncertainties are expected to linger
ahead of the OPEC/non-OPEC meeting scheduled on April 17," said
Taye Shim, head of research at KDB Daewoo Securities Indonesia.
    Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, rallied
last week but retreated on Monday. 
    Meanwhile, the World Bank trimmed its 2016 and 2017 economic
growth forecasts for developing East Asia and Pacific, saying
the outlook was clouded by risks such as uncertainty over
China's growth prospects. It sees growth picking up in Indonesia
this year, but expects a slowdown in Malaysia and Thailand.
 
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index fell 1.2 percent
to its lowest closing since March 29 ahead of the release of
trade data and the consumer confidence index later this week,
and company earnings later this month.    
    DBS Bank sees Indonesia's March import growth declining from
a year earlier, suggesting domestic demand remains lacklustre. 
    The biggest decliners in Jakarta included heavyweights such
as auto distributor PT Astra International Tbk, which
fell 3.1 percent, and lender PT Bank Mandiri Tbk,
which slipped 3.3 percent.    
    Singapore and Thailand gained marginally,
while Vietnam rose to its highest closing level so far
this year. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS   
    
 Change on day
 Market           Current  Prev close  Pct move
 Singapore        2809.24     2808.32      0.03
 Kuala Lumpur     1715.28      1718.4     -0.18
 Bangkok          1369.84     1369.64      0.01
 Jakarta          4786.97      4846.7     -1.23
 Manila           7291.43      7247.2      0.61
 Ho Chi Minh       579.27      572.34      1.21
                                               
 Change on year
 Market           Current   End 2015   Pct move
 Singapore        2809.24     2882.73     -2.55
 Kuala Lumpur     1715.28     1692.51      1.35
 Bangkok          1369.84     1288.02      6.35
 Jakarta          4786.97    4593.008      4.22
 Manila           7291.43     6952.08      4.88
 Ho Chi Minh       579.27      579.03      0.04
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

