SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up amid Asian rally; Singapore shares rise to 2-wk high
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up amid Asian rally; Singapore shares rise to 2-wk high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Wednesday, led by Singapore, as positive China
trade data and firm oil prices helped sentiment in Asia.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index jumped 1.6 percent to
its highest since March 30, while Malaysia's main stock index
 gained 0.3 percent, snapping three days of losses.
    Shares of offshore rig company Sembcorp Marine Ltd 
led the rally in Singapore with a 10.3 percent surge, their
biggest intra-day gain since Jan. 19.
    In Malaysia, shares of oil and gas company Sapurakencana
Petroleum Bhd were among the biggest gainers, with a
1.6 percent rise.
    "Oil continued to climb up above $40 barrel while Japanese
yen reversed from the strengthening trend," noted analyst Taye
Shim of KDB Daewoo Securities Indonesia.
    All eyes would be on China's March trade data, he said,
adding that this would be the country's first export growth
since June 2015.
    China's trade performance blew past expectations in March,
providing more evidence of stabilisation in the world's
second-largest economy. 
    Oil futures gave up some of Tuesday's gains on profit-taking
and as concerns over a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude
stocks outweighed a report that Russia and Saudi Arabia had
reached consensus on an oil output cap. 
    In Indonesia, the main stock index gained 0.1
percent, while Philippine shares rose 0.2 percent.
Bucking the trend, Vietnam stocks were down 0.2 percent.
    The Thai market is closed for the Songkran Festival.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change 0450 GMT
 Market         Current   Prev close  Pct move
 Singapore       2860.84     2814.65       1.64
 Kuala Lumpur    1720.59        1715       0.33
 Jakarta         4835.71     4829.57       0.13
 Manila          7322.74     7306.56       0.22
 Ho Chi Minh      578.61      579.84      -0.21
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
