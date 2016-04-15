FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia falls ahead of c.bank policy move
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2016 / 6:00 AM / in a year

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia falls ahead of c.bank policy move

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
traded mixed on Friday as investors kept a watch on oil prices
ahead of a producers' meeting on Sunday, while Indonesia fell
before a central bank announcement on policy rate changes later
in the day.
    Major oil exporters are slated to meet on Sunday to discuss
effots to contain global over-production, while Bank Indonesia
is expected to announce a change to its benchmark policy rate at
0800 GMT Friday.  
    Singapore's stock index edged up 0.2 percent, set for
its best weekly gain in six weeks after rallying on rising oil
prices earlier in the week. 
    Banking and some property stocks were up, while oil drilling
company Sembcorp Marine Ltd fell for a second day
after touching a near five-month closing high earlier in the
week.  
    "Investors are generally cautious over the movement of oil
prices pending the upcoming April 17 meeting between OPEC and
non-OPEC member countries," KDB Daewoo Securities Indonesia said
in a note.
    Indonesia's stock index lost 0.4 percent, dragged
down by shares of big banks, PT Bank Mandiri and PT
Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    "We cannot ignore that market will focus on the negative in
the near-term despite the positives, which are better liquidity,
higher loan growth, lower cost of funds, and lower NPL risk,"
Trimegah Securities said in a note on Friday, adding the
negative impact will likely be lower net interest margin for
banks.  
    Malaysian stocks were slightly down, while the
Philippines was trading 0.7 percent lower led by property
developer Ayala Land Inc which fell 1.4 percent.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change 0525 GMT
 Market          Current  Prev close  Pct move
 Singapore        2919.6     2913.93       0.19
 Kuala Lumpur    1723.25     1723.78      -0.03
 Bangkok         1385.42     1369.84       1.14
 Jakarta         4797.19     4814.85      -0.37
 Manila          7307.17     7357.28      -0.68
 Ho Chi Minh      583.09      579.49       0.62
 

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.