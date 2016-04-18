FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Crude price fall dents sentiment
April 18, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Crude price fall dents sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets traded
mixed on Monday as falling oil prices hurt investor sentiment
after producers meeting in Doha failed to agree on a plan to
curb the global glut.
    The Thai stock index rose on retail buying after
nearly a week of holidays.
    The attempt to reach a deal to stabilise output at January
levels until October 2016 failed after Saudi Arabia demanded
that Iran join in. Some 18 oil exporting nations, including OPEC
members, met in the Qatari capital for the talks. 
    Financial stocks led the fall in Singapore, Malaysia, and
the Philippines.
    Singapore's stock index was down 0.7 percent,
Malaysia traded 1 percent lower, and Philippine 
shares were 1.1 percent weaker at 0655 GMT.
    The Thai stock market, which opened for the first time since
Tuesday after the Songkran festival, was up 0.3 percent despite
declining energy shares.
    "There was some bullish sentiment after the long holiday and
there was some good Chinese data release. Retail investors were
bullish on that, but the gain was limited," said Teerada
Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok.
    "We expect the index to move sideways with limited upside."
    Indonesia's stock index gained 0.3 percent, led by
financials which were beaten down on Friday, after Bank
Indonesia said the seven-day reverse repo would be used as the
new benchmark rate effective Aug. 19. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change at 0715 GMT                                     
  Market              Current   previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2903.68   2923.94         -0.69
  Bangkok             1389.05   1385.42         0.26
  Manila              7239.6    7321.3          -1.12
  Jakarta             4840.544  4823.568        0.35
  Kuala Lumpur        1711.15   1727.99         -0.97
                                                
 Change on year                                 
  Market              Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore           2903.68   2882.73         0.73
  Bangkok             1389.05   1288.02         7.84
  Manila              7239.6    6952.08         4.14
  Jakarta             4840.544  4593.008        5.39
  Kuala Lumpur        1711.15   1692.51         1.10
  Ho Chi Minh         579.86    579.03          0.14
    

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
