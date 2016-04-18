SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Crude price fall dents sentiment

April 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets traded mixed on Monday as falling oil prices hurt investor sentiment after producers meeting in Doha failed to agree on a plan to curb the global glut. The Thai stock index rose on retail buying after nearly a week of holidays. The attempt to reach a deal to stabilise output at January levels until October 2016 failed after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join in. Some 18 oil exporting nations, including OPEC members, met in the Qatari capital for the talks. Financial stocks led the fall in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Singapore's stock index was down 0.7 percent, Malaysia traded 1 percent lower, and Philippine shares were 1.1 percent weaker at 0655 GMT. The Thai stock market, which opened for the first time since Tuesday after the Songkran festival, was up 0.3 percent despite declining energy shares. "There was some bullish sentiment after the long holiday and there was some good Chinese data release. Retail investors were bullish on that, but the gain was limited," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok. "We expect the index to move sideways with limited upside." Indonesia's stock index gained 0.3 percent, led by financials which were beaten down on Friday, after Bank Indonesia said the seven-day reverse repo would be used as the new benchmark rate effective Aug. 19. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0715 GMT Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2903.68 2923.94 -0.69 Bangkok 1389.05 1385.42 0.26 Manila 7239.6 7321.3 -1.12 Jakarta 4840.544 4823.568 0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1711.15 1727.99 -0.97 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2903.68 2882.73 0.73 Bangkok 1389.05 1288.02 7.84 Manila 7239.6 6952.08 4.14 Jakarta 4840.544 4593.008 5.39 Kuala Lumpur 1711.15 1692.51 1.10 Ho Chi Minh 579.86 579.03 0.14 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)