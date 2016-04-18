FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on falling oil; Bangkok, Jakarta up
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 18, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
ended lower on Monday as falling oil prices hurt investor
sentiment after a producers' meeting in Doha failed to agree on
a plan to curb the global glut.
    The Thai stock index however bucked the trend due to
retail buying after nearly a week of holidays, and the Jakarta
Composite index gained as investors picked beaten down
bank stocks.
    The attempt to reach a deal to stabilise output at January
levels until October 2016 failed after Saudi Arabia demanded
that Iran join in. Some 18 oil exporting nations, including
non-OPEC Russia, met in the Qatari capital for the talks.
  
    Financial stocks led the fall in Singapore, Malaysia, and
the Philippines.
    Singapore's stock index was down 0.2 percent after
falling as much as 1.1 percent in early trade, Malaysia 
closed 0.6 percent lower after weakening more than 1 percent,
and Philippine shares closed down 1.1 percent.
    The Thai stock market, which was shut since Tuesday for the
Songkran festival, finished 1 percent firmer, its highest close
since April 4 as energy shares recovered from early losses.
    "There was some bullish sentiment after the long holiday and
there was some good Chinese data release. Retail investors were
bullish on that, but the gain was limited," said Teerada
Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok.
    "We expect the index to move sideways with limited upside."
    Bangkok saw $51.16 million in net foreign inflow while
Indonesia witnessed $25.03 million in net foreign buying.
    Indonesia's stock index gained 0.9 percent, led by
financials which fell on Friday after Bank Indonesia said the
seven-day reverse repo would be used as the new benchmark rate
effective Aug. 19. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
  Change on the day                                        
  Market              Current    previous close   Pct Move
  Singapore           2917.75    2923.94          -0.21
  Bangkok             1398.77    1385.42          0.96
  Manila              7243.4     7321.3           -1.06
  Jakarta             4865.534   4823.568         0.87
  Kuala Lumpur        1717.68    1727.99          -0.60
                                                  
  Change on the year                              
  Market              Current    End prev yr      Pct Move
  Singapore           2917.75    2882.73          1.21
  Bangkok             1398.77    1288.02          8.60
  Manila              7243.4     6952.08          4.19
  Jakarta             4865.534   4593.008         5.93
  Kuala Lumpur        1717.68    1692.51          1.49
  Ho Chi Minh         579.86     579.03           0.14
 ($1 = 35.0100 baht)
($1 = 13,170.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
