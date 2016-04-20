FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down, Singapore, Thai shares fall from closing highs
#Financials
April 20, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down, Singapore, Thai shares fall from closing highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Wednesday, with the Singapore and Thai indexes
dropping from their highest closing levels in months and
Indonesian shares down ahead of a central bank policy meeting.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.4 percent
after closing the previous session at the highest level since
November.
    Singapore Telecommunications Ltd led the decline
with a 0.8 percent loss, erasing some of its 3.9 percent gain in
the previous three consecutive sessions.
    Thailand's SET Index was down 0.1 percent, falling for the
first time in six sessions, after ending Tuesday's session at
its highest close since Nov. 4.
    "We maintain our view that SET's upside is limited, given
stretched valuations. Our PE band analysis hints that SET Index
may slow its momentum if it reaches 1,435 points," Rakpong
Chaisuparakul of KGI Securities said in a note.
    Indonesia's main stock index fell 0.2 percent ahead
of Bank Indonesia policy meeting on Thursday, where the central
bank is expected to hold the benchmark rate steady. 
    Malaysian stocks dropped 0.3 percent, while the
Philippine index fell 0.1 percent, its fourth consecutive
decline amid political uncertainty.
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam stocks rose 0.4 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change 0447 GMT
 Market          Current     Prev       Pct
                             close     move
 Singapore        2938.79    2951.81    -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur     1706.83    1711.15    -0.25
 Bangkok           1414.4    1416.00    -0.11
 Jakarta          4870.36    4881.93    -0.24
 Manila           7207.34    7215.09    -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh       570.36     568.28     0.37
 
 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
