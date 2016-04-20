SE Asia Stocks-Down; Singapore, Thai shares fall from closing highs

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, with the Singapore and Thai indexes dropping from their highest closing levels in months and Indonesian shares down ahead of a central bank policy meeting. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.1 percent after closing the previous session at its highest level since November. "The risk-off sentiments today is sparked off mainly by the retreat in China A-shares," said Hong Wei Wong of KGI Fraser Securities in Singapore. The main Chinese index of 300 A-share stocks fell 1.8 percent. "Already, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expecting growth to be weaker. As we are in the midst of the earnings season, we believe investors may take the opportunity to sell into the recent rally admist the shakier outlook," he added. Thailand's SET Index was down 0.1 percent, falling for the first time in six sessions after ending Tuesday's session at its highest close since Nov. 4, with analysts warning valuations on Thai stocks have become expensive following the recent rally. Meanwhile, Indonesia's main stock index fell 0.1 percent ahead of a Bank Indonesia policy meeting on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate steady. Malaysian stocks dropped 0.1 percent, while the Philippine index fell for a fourth consecutive session amid political uncertainty. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev close Pct move Singapore 2949.95 2951.81 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1708.91 1711.15 -0.13 Bangkok 1414.96 1416 -0.07 Jakarta 4876.60 4881.93 -0.11 Manila 7201.37 7215.09 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 568.03 568.28 -0.04 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct move Singapore 2949.95 2882.73 2.33 Kuala Lumpur 1708.91 1692.51 0.97 Bangkok 1414.96 1288.02 9.86 Jakarta 4876.596 4593.008 6.17 Manila 7201.37 6952.08 3.59 Ho Chi Minh 568.03 579.03 -1.90 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)