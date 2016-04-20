FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Down; Singapore, Thai shares fall from closing highs
April 20, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down; Singapore, Thai shares fall from closing highs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday, with the Singapore and Thai indexes dropping
from their highest closing levels in months and Indonesian
shares down ahead of a central bank policy meeting.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.1 percent
after closing the previous session at its highest level since
November.
    "The risk-off sentiments today is sparked off mainly by the
retreat in China A-shares," said Hong Wei Wong of KGI Fraser
Securities in Singapore. The main Chinese index of 300 A-share
stocks fell 1.8 percent.
    "Already, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is
expecting growth to be weaker. As we are in the midst of the
earnings season, we believe investors may take the opportunity
to sell into the recent rally admist the shakier outlook," he
added.
    Thailand's SET Index was down 0.1 percent, falling for the
first time in six sessions after ending Tuesday's session at its
highest close since Nov. 4, with analysts warning valuations on
Thai stocks have become expensive following the recent rally.   
    Meanwhile, Indonesia's main stock index fell 0.1
percent ahead of a Bank Indonesia policy meeting on Thursday,
where the central bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate
steady. 
    Malaysian stocks dropped 0.1 percent, while the
Philippine index fell for a fourth consecutive session
amid political uncertainty.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
    
 Change on day
 Market        Current   Prev close  Pct move
 Singapore      2949.95     2951.81     -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur   1708.91     1711.15     -0.13
 Bangkok        1414.96        1416     -0.07
 Jakarta        4876.60     4881.93     -0.11
 Manila         7201.37     7215.09     -0.19
 Ho Chi Minh     568.03      568.28     -0.04
                                             
 Change on year
 Market        Current    End 2015   Pct move
 Singapore      2949.95     2882.73      2.33
 Kuala Lumpur   1708.91     1692.51      0.97
 Bangkok        1414.96     1288.02      9.86
 Jakarta       4876.596    4593.008      6.17
 Manila         7201.37     6952.08      3.59
 Ho Chi Minh     568.03      579.03     -1.90
 
    

 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
