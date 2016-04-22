FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Singapore, Thailand lead falls
April 22, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Singapore, Thailand lead falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday amid regional weakness as disappointing
earnings from U.S. blue-chip companies and a fall in overnight
oil prices curbed risk appetite.  
    Singapore led the fall, with the Straits Times Index 
trading 0.8 percent lower, dragged down by offshore oil rig
company Keppel Corp Ltd's shares which fell 5 percent.
    Suntec REIT fell 1.4 percent after the company
reported a marginal increase in its first-quarter profit in the
previous session and OCBC Investment Research downgraded it to
"sell", saying valuation appeared stretched.  
    Thailand fell 0.3 from a near six-month closing high
in the previous session on valuation concern.
    Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was trading
marginally lower, after touching its highest level in nine
months earlier in the session.
    "The JCI is expected to trade slightly lower today on
profit-taking and negative regional sentiments," said Dang
Maulida, an analyst with KDB Daewoo Securities Indonesia.
    "Meanwhile, domestic investors will be cautious on the
upcoming first-quarter GDP release."
    Indonesia will release its Q1 GDP data in early May.
    Bucking the trend, the Philippine market rose 0.1
percent, while Vietnam advanced for a second day.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
 Change 0440 GMT
 Market         Current    Prev close  Pct move
 Singapore        2937.76     2960.78      -0.78
 Kuala Lumpur     1717.15     1721.47      -0.25
 Bangkok          1419.18      1423.9      -0.33
 Jakarta          4900.38     4903.09      -0.06
 Manila            7267.8     7257.85       0.14
 Ho Chi Minh       583.96      575.85       1.41
 


 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

