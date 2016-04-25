FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed, BOJ meetings awaited
April 25, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed, BOJ meetings awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday, led by Singapore and Indonesia, as
cautious investors waited for cues ahead of central bank
meetings in the United States and Japan later this week.
    Bank of Japan policymakers are likely to discuss further
easing when they meet on Wednesday and Thursday, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which lifted its benchmark overnight interest
rate in December for the first time in nearly a decade, meets on
Wednesday.  
    The Singapore share index was down 0.9 percent to a
one-week low at 0636 GMT, while Indonesia was 0.7 percent
weaker, both led by financials. 
    "Sentiment is expected to be neutral to cautious today,
ahead of the Fed meeting the next two days," Singapore-based
NetResearch Asia said in a note to investors. 
    "Though expectations are that the Fed will keep status quo
at this meeting, its usual post-meeting comments will be closely
watched for clues on when an interest rate hike is expected."
    Malaysia's stock index was down 0.4 percent, while
the Philippines Composite Index traded 0.3 percent
weaker. 
    Bucking the trend, the Thai SET index was up 0.1
percent, while Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was 0.5
percent firmer, heading for its third straight session of gains,
led by banking stocks.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change at 0636 GMT                                       
  Market                 Current   previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore              2913.76   2940.43         -0.91
  Bangkok                1412.43   1410.81         0.11
  Manila                 7232.86   7255.39         -0.31
  Jakarta                4879.623  4914.737        -0.71
  Kuala Lumpur           1711.24   1717.96         -0.39
 Ho Chi Minh             595.59    592.48          0.52
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

