SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed, BOJ meetings awaited
April 25, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed, BOJ meetings awaited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stock markets ended
weaker on Monday, led by Singapore, as cautious investors waited
for cues ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and
Japan, that will be held later this week.
    Bank of Japan policymakers are likely to discuss further
easing when they meet on Wednesday and Thursday, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which lifted its benchmark overnight interest
rate in December for the first time in nearly a decade, meets on
Wednesday.  
    The Singapore share index closed down 1.4 percent to
a near-two-week low, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index
(JCI) closed 0.7 percent weaker, both led by financials.
    "JCI retreated in line with regional direction, and
volatility will remain ahead of central banks meeting in Japan
and the U.S. later this week," said John Teja, director at
Jakarta-based Ciptadana Securities. 
    "I think the Fed rate will leave interest rates unchanged on
Thursday as global economic and financial developments
apparently are weighting on the Fed decision."
    Malaysia's stock index fell 0.2 percent, while the
Philippines Composite Index ended down 0.07 percent. 
    The Thai SET index, the best performer so far this
year, retreated from early gains to close down 0.2 percent, and 
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index also dipped 0.2 percent,
snapping a two-day winning streak, as losses in the real estate
sector offset early gains in several big caps.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                      
  Market              Current   previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2900.28   2940.43         -1.37
  Bangkok             1408.71   1410.81         -0.15
  Manila              7250.13   7255.39         -0.07
  Jakarta             4878.862  4914.737        -0.73
  Kuala Lumpur        1714.51   1717.96         -0.20
 Ho Chi Minh          591.58    592.48          -0.15
                                                
  Change in 2016                                
  Market              Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore           2900.28   2882.73         0.61
  Bangkok             1408.71   1288.02         9.37
  Manila              7250.13   6952.08         4.29
  Jakarta             4878.862  4593.008        6.22
  Kuala Lumpur        1714.51   1692.51         1.30
 Ho Chi Minh          591.58    579.03          2.17
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
